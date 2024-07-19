Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
Oregon heads to Purdue Friday, Oct. 18.
Leading the Boilermakers in EA Sports College Football 25 rating is 90 overall center Gus Hartwig. An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection each of the past four seasons, helped the Boilermakers post the best rushing offense in Big Ten Conference play last year at 184.6 yards per game.
Purdue went 4-8 in 2023.
