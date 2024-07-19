Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
9 of 13
Oregon host Illinois on Oct. 26.
Leading the Illini left tackle J.C. Davis, and 84 overall in EA Sports College Football 25. Davis spent the past two seasons at New Mexico, earning All-Mountain West first team last year. PFF rates him as the highest-graded returning tackle in the nation.
Illinois went 5-7 in 2023.
Published