Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Addition: Texas State Offensive Lineman Alex Harkey Commits
The No.1 Oregon Ducks have landed former Texas State offensive tackle Alex Harkey in the transfer portal per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Harkey is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the portal and has one remaining year left of eligibility.
Alex Harkey Commits to Oregon
Alex Harkey entered the transfer portal on December 9th and nine days later, he has his new home. Harkey spent the 2023 and 2024 season playing for the Texas State Bobcats. Prior to Texas State, Harkey spent time at Colorado and in junior college. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will used it at the University of Oregon.
Alex Harkey played in all 12 games this season for the Bobcats, who finished the year with a record of 7-5
Harkey is ranked as the No. 6 overall offensive tackle in the nation that entered the transfer portal, so coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are getting a good one. It will be a big boost to add a player with the experience of Harkey.
Ducks Winning On and Off the Field
The Ducks have landed four players in the transfer portal for 2025. Harkey joins four-star transfers, tight end Jamari Johnson and safety Dillon Thieneman, and three-star cornerback Theran Johnson.
Oregon has also had some players on their current roster opt to enter the portal. The Ducks that have announced their intention to transfer are edge rushers Jaeden Moore, Jaxson Jones, and Emar’rion Winston, cornerback Kamari Terrell, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, and safety Tyler Turner. These players didn’t get much run this season and will look for better opportunities elsewhere in 2025.
In addition to the portal, Oregon had a great National Signing Day. The Ducks currently have the No. 3 overall recruiting class in 2025 per 247sports. This class is lead of five-star recruits, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, wide receiver Dallas Wilson, and cornerback Na’eem Offord.
Meanwhile, on the field the Ducks went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and won the Big Ten championship in their first year as a member of the conference. Oregon enters this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff as the No. 1 overall seed.
What lies ahead for Oregon? A date with the winner of the Tennessee vs. Ohio State first round game on Saturday night. Oregon earned one of the four first-round byes in the College Football Playoff so they won’t play until the quarterfinals on January 1st at the iconic Rose Bowl.
