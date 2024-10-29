Oregon Ducks 'Have A Lot of Faith' in Wide Receiver Justius Lowe
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has a slew of weapons at his disposal on offense during his first season in Eugene, a major reason why he's led his team to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll headed into November.
With receivers Evan Stewart, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden along with tight end Terrance Ferguson being the top pass-catchers in Oregon's offense, defenses have plenty to account for. Add in runnings backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington, and it's clear that the Ducks have put together a nightmarish offensive personnel on their quest to a College Football Playoff National Championship.
However, on a talented depth chart, other notable faces have gotten lost in the mix, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is making sure that no one goes unrecognized. While speaking to the media Monday, he had some extensive praise for wide receiver Justius Lowe, who caught his first-career touchdown in Saturday's win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.
"I'm just really proud of, more than anything, Justius, when he first got here, he's dinged up with some injuries, and it kind of limited his ability to be on the field," Lanning said. "We always felt like if he was a guy that was available, he was going to be a guy that can make an impact. And I think he's probably had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, because you realize, 'Hey, I haven't been available,' and he's playing tough, right? More than anything, I tell you that Justius Lowe's playing tough football."
"He's become one of our best blockers in that room, but he also runs really precise routes. He's a guy you can line up at any position and trust that he's going to do his job. So again, I think he's stepped up and grown every single year, every single week, and become one of the guys that we all have a lot of faith in when he's out there on the field," Lanning continued.
Lowe has dealt with injuries during his time in Eugene after arriving as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but his patience is paying off. He finished with two catches for 51 yards and a 34-yard score in what was by far the best game of his collegiate career. So far this season, he's tallied eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Though Johnson has established himself as Oregon's No. 1 receiver, Lowe will look to play a key role for the Ducks down the final stretch of the regular season, including in Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines.
