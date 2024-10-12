Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' College GameDay vs. Ohio State Game: LIVE Updates, Best Signs

The stage is set for the biggest game to hit the state of Oregon as the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks face-off against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Before kick-off, ESPN’s College Gameday football preview show will rock the Ducks’ campus with an early morning broadcast. Follow this article for live updates.

Ally Osborne

Eugene, OR - September 22, 2018 - University of Oregon: David Pollack, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)
Eugene, OR - September 22, 2018 - University of Oregon: David Pollack, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images) / (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)
EUGENE - It is the biggest weekend of football to ever hit the state of Oregon. The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will battle it out against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium, the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium. Football fans from around the nation are descending on the streets of Eugene, so if you’re looking to travel for the game, best be sure to watch for insane I-5 traffic.

And that traffic is starting earlier than just the day of the game, because popular college football analysis shows ESPN’s College Gameday is pulling into town. Crews for the program have been in the Eugene area since Tuesday, with official set-up happening Thursday night.

The show will air from 6am - 9am PST from the University of Oregon’s Memorial Quad outside of the Lillis Business Complex and the Knight Library. Earlier on Friday, analyst Pat McAfee aired his own broadcast of the “Pat McAfee Show” from inside Autzen Stadium. Safe to say, there will be a lot of media attention covering the yellow and green, and the "Fly Era" black.

Eugene, OR - September 21, 2018 - University of Oregon: Rece Davis and Desmond Howard on the set of College GameDay Built by
Eugene, OR - September 21, 2018 - University of Oregon: Rece Davis and Desmond Howard on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images) / (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Fans have been lined up on the Memorial Quad since early Friday afternoon (2pm Friday was the earliest time we were given when asking folks in line). Those in line for the show can expect to be let into the pit in front of the stage by 3am. The “Countdown to Gameday” starts at 5:15am PST.

Eugene, OR - September 22, 2018 - University of Oregon: Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College G
Eugene, OR - September 22, 2018 - University of Oregon: Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images) / (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Follow along below for more updates. The most current updates are located at the top.

- Stanford Steve just said Oregon's crowd is "way better than last week (at Cal) already."

-Some of the best signs at ESPN's College GameDay.

-Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves passed out donuts in the early morning hours at the University of Oregon campus.

- Fans have been lined up outside of the ESPN College Gameday set since early this afternoon.

- The University of Oregon gave Kirk Herbstreit a few gifts for dog Ben Herbstreit as he receives chemotherapy and is unable to make the show taping on Saturday.

- Social media sensation and dog of analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Ben Herbstreit, will not be attending this taping of ESPN College Gameday due to receiving chemotherapy treatment.

- Popular ESPN College Gameday analyst and friend of The Oregon Duck, Lee Corso, will not be attending this live show taping due to health concerns. Corso visited the last time College Gameday came to Oregon when the Ducks faced off against the UCAL Bruins.

What Fans Should Know:

Fans can expect…

Free breakfast for the first 200 fans.

Exclusive t-shirts for the first 800 fans.

• Arrive before 6:30 AM PT and play 'Pitch A Fit' for a chance to win a photo with talent at the GameDay desk or an autographed football.

Live DJ & giveaways, including EA Sports CFB 25 and Xbox Console.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

