Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper II, Jordan Burch
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks remain undefeated with no game on the schedule for Week 13 of the college football season as they prepare to face the Washington Huskies in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30. This bye week will be crucial for the Ducks to work on recovering and getting healthy for the rivalry matchup and postseason, as the Ducks have officially claimed a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship.
In the last few weeks, the Ducks have had some key players on their roster go down with injuries, including wide receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.
The bye week will provide the Ducks with more recovery time for players battling injuries. Having an extra week to heal could make a significant difference heading into the matchup against Washington.
Tez Johnson:
Johnson announced his return to the field on Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury in Oregon's win over Michigan on Nov. 2. The receiver posted that "he's back" with a photo of himself dancing in Autzen Stadium on his Instagram story Tuesday morning.
Shortly after Johnson’s injury, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the severity of the injury, noting that Johnson was not expected to have surgery.
“(Tez Johnson) will be down in the near future, but I do anticipate getting Tez back,” Lanning said.
It looks like the Ducks will have Johnson back against Washington. However, when asked about Johnson’s Instagram post, Lanning said:
“Yeah, I'm not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they're ready to go.”
Marcus Harper II:
Harper, an offensive lineman, suffered an apparent left knee injury in the final quarter of Oregon’s win at Michigan. The fourth-year senior did not return to the field during that game or during Oregon’s game against Wisconsin.
After the Michigan game, Lanning said both Harper and Johnson are expected to return this season, and with an extra week of recovery, Harper could likely return for the Washington game.
“Neither one of those injuries are as bad as maybe they appeared on the field,” Lanning said. “I think we’ll have those guys back, but I don’t know when that looks like right now. But we’ll do what we always do: take care of the players and what’s in the best interest of them, and both those guys are fighting to get back as soon as we can have them.”
Jordan Burch:
Burch has missed a total of four games this season due to injury. His first injury of the season came during practice ahead of facing the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier in the season.
“I was doing a drill, my foot got stuck in the ground, and I had a little injury. It took a minute to figure out what was going on. Once they told me what it was and that I’d be out for a few weeks, I knew I’d be fine,” explained Burch. “I was a little sad, but I knew my guys had my back. I didn’t have any worries about what was going to happen.”
Burch experienced another injury during Oregon’s 39–18 win over Maryland (ankle) and was listed as ‘out’ for Oregon's matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. Although the severity of the injury is unknown, Lanning said ahead of the Wisconsin game that Burch had been “out there helping us out,” potentially meaning Burch had been moving around at practice—a good sign of his return for Washington.
As for other players on Oregon's roster, their injuries have been persistent throughout the season. Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford, expected to be a starter, has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and his status remains uncertain.
Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, as does wide receiver Kyler Kasper, who has missed the last seven games.
