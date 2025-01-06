Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James announced that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft per his Instagram on Monday. James played all three of his collegiate seasons at Oregon and totaled 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, James racked up 347 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
James still had a year left of college eligibility, but decided he would be taking his talents to the next level.
Jordan James Declares for NFL Draft
Jordan James was the Ducks leading rushing in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-10, 210 pound James will now follow in the footsteps of many great Oregon running backs and enter the NFL Draft.
The Ducks leading rusher in 2023, Bucky Irving, entered the 2024 NFL Draft and has been arguably the best rookie running back in the NFL for the 2024-2025 season.
James is projected to be a day No. 3 draft, with most mock drafts having him go in the later rounds. "NFL Mock Draft Database" has James projected as the No. 224 overall player and selected in the 7th round.
How Will Ducks Replace Jordan James?
For the third consecutive year, Oregon will have a new lead running back. In 2023 it was Bucky Irving, in 2024 it was Jordan James, and in 2025 it will be someone else. Who are the top candidates to take over the lead role in the backfield?
The front runner is running back Noah Whittington. Whittington has been with the Ducks since 2022, and still has a year of eleibility left after a COVID season in 2020, and redshirt season in 2023. Whuttington has appeared in 31 games for Oregon and has ran for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Other candidates in the Oregon running back room are Da'Juan Riggs, Jayden Limar, and Jay Harris. Neither of these players got much run in 2024 and as a unit totaled just 46 carries for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Transfer Portal Options
The Ducks have not yet addressed the running back room in the transfer portal. Additionally, Oregon has not had a member in their backfield enter the portal. This could still change as the Ducks season just recently ended in their loss in the Rose Bowl.
The name that Oregon has been in rumors for is former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes. Hughes is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal and rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
