Oregon Ducks To Jump Texas For No. 1 in Top-25 Rankings After Ohio State Win?
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 in front of the largest crowd ever gathered in Autzen Stadium. Will a win over the No. 2 team be enough to push the Ducks over Texas to take over the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll Top 25?
After seven weeks of the 2024 college football season, three teams have already been ranked No. 1 by the AP Poll: Georgia, and Alabama, and current No. 1 Texas. Can Oregon jump the Longhorns and become the fourth?
No. 5 Georgia began the season in the top position, but the voters moved Texas over the Bulldogs after the Longhorns traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and beat the Wolverines 31-12. Alabama held the No. 1 position after beating Georgia in a thrilling win, but the Crimson Tide were upset by an unranked Vanderbilt team in the following week. As a result, Texas moved right back to No. 1.
Texas certainly has an argument to remain the No. 1 team in the country after defeating No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. However, Oregon could argue it has the best resume in the country with wins over No. 17 Boise State and No. 2 Ohio State. As a result, the Ducks should expect to be crowned the No. 1 team in the country when the AP Poll is released at 11 a.m. PT.
"With these kind of games, you just find ways to win... We all knew we were getting into a dogfight," Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "It's two heavyweights, that's what college football is about."
The Ducks were without starting defensive end Jordan Burch after he suffered an injury during the week, yet Oregon's defense was able to get the job done. Wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected in the first half after spitting on an opposing player.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team outlasted the Buckeyes in their toughest Big Ten Conference game to date. Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington gave Oregon the one-point after a successful field goal attempt with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.
"You feel right because of how hard your guys work, how bad you know they wanted it, but it's never about the team that wants it the most," said Lanning after the win. "It's never about the team that just has great emotion. It's about the team that executes. So you know, I am I'm filled with great excitement. I'm really proud of our guys, but I'm also figuring out what we can go attack and improve, because the team we are today, October 12 is not gonna be the same team we are in December."
This article will be updated once the AP Top 25 is released at 11 a.m. PT.
