Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
EUGENE – After a successful road win at Michigan, the Oregon Ducks are looking to continue their undefeated season at home against the Maryland Terrapins. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first CFP rankings of the season, placing the Ducks in the top spot. They aim to stay there with a win over Maryland despite losing some key players to injury.
Oregon will attempt to secure this win without star receiver Tez Johnson, who went down after an 11-yard reception against Michigan. Johnson headed to the locker room and later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling.
“I’m gonna tell you the same thing I always tell you,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said about Johnson’s injury. “As soon as they’re ready to go, we’ll have them out there. We’re going to put player safety first. Tez will be down, certainly, right now in the near future, but I do anticipate us getting Tez back here soon.”
Johnson wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury at the Big House. Senior right guard Marcus Harper II was hurt against the Wolverines, staying down for a while before walking to the injury tent. Later in the week, Lanning provided an update on Harper’s status.
“Same with Marcus [Harper]. I think neither of those injuries are as bad as they might have appeared on the field, and I think we’ll have those guys back, but I don’t know when that will be just yet,” Lanning said. “But we’ll do what we always do – take care of the players and do what’s best for them. Both of those guys are fighting to get back as soon as possible.”
During Oregon’s recent matchup at Michigan, two crucial players made their return. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (recovering from an appendectomy) and defensive end Jordan Burch (knee) were not on Oregon’s official injury report ahead of the game and returned to the field. Both are expected to play more snaps against Maryland.
In Johnson’s absence, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might have an opportunity to step up. Bryant has been sidelined this season due to a leg injury suffered in August, but Lanning hinted at the receiver potentially returning soon.
"As I've always said, we're going to do what's best for our players and take care of them. And when they're ready, we'll have them out there. I know he wants to be out there, and he looks like he’s getting close,” Lanning said.
Offensive lineman Dave Iuli and cornerback Jahlil Florence, who have both been out due to injuries, may also be ready to return against Maryland.
“Yeah, I do,” Lanning said when asked if he expected these players to return.
While several Ducks are poised to make their return, some injuries on Oregon’s roster have been persistent. Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford, expected to be a starter, has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and his status remains uncertain.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been sidelined since late August due to a knee injury with no set timetable for his return.
Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, as does wide receiver Kyler Kasper, who has missed the last five games.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said regarding Gardner before the season opener against Idaho.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham is also likely to miss the Maryland game, as he hasn’t taken the field since Oregon’s game against Boise State.
Oregon’s official injury report will be released a two hours before the game kicks off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.
