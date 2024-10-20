Oregon Ducks New No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll After Texas Loses to Georgia
The Oregon Ducks are the new No. 1 team in the country. The last time the Ducks sat atop the top 25 poll? November 12, 2012, when the Ducks were led by coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Out of 61 possible first-place votes, the Ducks received 59. Texas previously held the No. 1 spot, but they lost to then-No. 5 Georgia at home 30-15. Oregon took care of business on Friday night against Purdue, winning 35-0.
After the dramatic win over No. 4 Ohio State in Autzen Stadium, the Ducks have one of the strongest resumes in the country to go along with an undefeated record. Oregon was criticized for a close game with Boise State in Week 2, winning 37-34, but the Broncos are the No. 17 team in the country.
Georgia has a dominant win over Clemson, who has climbed all the way up to No. 9 after losing the season opener 34-3. However, Georgia's loss to Alabama took another hit on Saturday. No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Alabama who fell to No. 15, giving the Crimson Tide a second loss on the season after being upset by No. 25 Vanderbilt, new to the rankings this week.
The Longhorns' convincing win over Michigan lost its shine after the Wolverines fell to Illinois. With the Ducks at No. 1, Georgia climbs to No. 2, Penn State at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. That leaves Texas rounding out the top five.
Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll:
1 Oregon
2 Georgia
3 Penn State
4 Ohio State
5 Texas
6 Miami
7 Tennessee
8 LSU
9 Clemson
10 Iowa State
11 BYU
12 Notre Dame
13 Indiana
14 Texas A&M
15 Alabama
16 Kansas State
17 Boise State
18 Ole Miss
19 Pittsburgh
20 Illinois
21 Missouri
22 SMU
23 Army
24 Navy
25 Vanderbilt
Despite the convincing win over Purdue, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning expressed the room that his team still has to improve as the season continues.
"Certainly a lot of positives," Lanning said about the shutout win. "When you keep a team out of the end zone, that's a positive, right? We're able to create some takeaways, I think that's always a plus as well. But, I think we have to tackle better for us to be the team that we want to be. There's some of that that showed up for us in that in the first half that I think we need to improve on."
With or without the No. 1 ranking, the Ducks have legitimate chances at the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the College Football Playoff. Still a ways away, the Ducks will have to take care of business each week.
In the Ducks' first week at No.1 in the top 25 rankings, they host No. 22 Illinois. Oregon is 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and looks to move to 8-0 against the Fighting Illini.
