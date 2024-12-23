Ducks Digest

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl: betting odds, preview, prediction, and TV channel. Ohio State enters the matchup as the early favorite, but Oregon is riding high into the College Football Playoff after their Big Ten Championship victory.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE – The No. 1 Oregon Ducks and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to compete in the rematch of the year. The Ducks, who secured a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff after beating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship, will now face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl following the Buckeyes' 42-17 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night.

Ohio State dominated Tennessee, putting up 317 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, and scoring six total touchdowns. Defensively, Ohio State limited the Vols to just 256 total yards, introducing the SEC team to the high level of physicality in the Big Ten. Now, Ohio State will look to repeat its offensive dominance in the quarterfinals of the CFP against Oregon.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates in the first half at Ohio Stadium
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner will advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and play the winner of Texas and Arizona State, while the losing team's national championship dreams will be crushed.

How to Watch:

The No. 1 Ducks will take on the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with streaming available on Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stad
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Odds:

  • Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State (-132), Oregon (+111)
  • Total: 53.5 points
Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Time Out

The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced off, the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 in a historic game at Autzen Stadium in mid-October. The victory marked a major milestone for Oregon, as the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, while the Ducks sat at No. 3.

Oregon’s win over Ohio State in Week 7, paired with then-No. 1 Texas' loss to No. 5 Georgia in Week 8, set the Ducks up to take the No. 1 spot in the polls, and the Ducks have yet to give up that top spot. Now, the Ducks are tasked with the challenge of keeping their undefeated record and facing the Ohio State Buckeyes for a second time this season.

The Oregon Ducks surfs the crowd after the football team defeated Ohio State at Autzen Stadium Saturday,
The Oregon Ducks surfs the crowd after the football team defeated Ohio State at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The atmosphere of Autzen played a significant role in the game. Crowd noise reached an ear-splitting 126.3 decibels, causing multiple false starts and disruptions for Ohio State’s offense.

The Ducks will look to maintain their undefeated record as they prepare for a rematch with the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Unlike the regular season game, the teams will meet at a neutral site in Pasadena, California, eliminating Oregon’s home-field advantage and giving Ohio State a more favorable environment to seek redemption.

Preview:

After being upset by rivals Michigan and losing the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten Championship, Ohio State and coach Ryan Day appear to be on the road to redemption. The Buckeyes ran through Tennessee at home in the Horseshoe, winning by 25 points. Ohio State dominated the matchup throughout the entirety of the game, putting up big numbers while shutting down Tennessee’s best players, including Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava who was sacked a total of four times by the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs leaves the field with a rose in his mouth following the 42-17 win over the Tennessee V
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs leaves the field with a rose in his mouth following the 42-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. Ohio State will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes’ defense is among the best in the nation, ranking first in total defense (241.1 yards per game) and scoring defense (10.9 points per game). Senior linebacker Cody Simon has been a standout performer, with 74 tackles and five sacks on the season. His ability to disrupt offenses was on full display against Tennessee, where he recorded 12 tackles and five solo tackles.

Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau adds another layer of pressure, with six sacks and a forced fumble this season, two of those sacks coming against Tennessee. This defense will look to slow down Oregon’s explosive offense, which had success against them in the first matchup.

The Ducks’ defense will also be tasked with shutting down one of the nation’s most dominant running back duos as well as one of the best receiving corps in the nation. Both of quarterback Will Howard's touchdowns Saturday against Tennessee were completions to true freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, who finished the game with six receptions for 103 yards.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) is hit by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) resulting in
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) is hit by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) resulting in an interception by defensive back Will Brooks (35) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith leads the Buckeyes in receiving yards with 1,037 on the season, averaging 16.5 yards per reception. Earlier in the season against Oregon, Smith had 9 receptions for 100 yards.

Ohio State's run game also presents a challenge for Oregon's defense. Ohio State boasts a deadly running back duo in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Henderson has run for 831 yards on 118 carries this season, along with eight touchdowns. Judkins leads Ohio State’s running back room with 157 carries for 839 yards and ten touchdowns on the season.

Although slowing down these players will be a daunting task for the Ducks, it’s something they have seen before. Oregon controlled the Buckeyes' offense and came out on top in October, even without defensive end Jordan Burch, who is now healthy for the upcoming Rose Bowl matchup.

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch forces a fumble from Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Ma
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch forces a fumble from Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burch did not see the field in Oregon’s first run-in with the Buckeyes, but now Burch is ready to take the field. Burch, a 6-6 defensive end, has been a dominant force for the Ducks despite missing multiple games with injury earlier in the season. Burch has 8.5 sacks this season, a forced fumble, and 12 solo tackles. Burch could certainly be a problem for Ohio State’s offensive line.

Offensively, Oregon is led by one of the best quarterbacks in the nation—and one of the best overall players in college football—Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel was a finalist for the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy, and he finished third in the voting. He also won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year. However, Gabriel remains focused on team success over individual accolades.

From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travi
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

“If I wanted individual awards, I would have played tennis or golf,” Gabriel said. “But I’m playing football. I’m chasing wins, like I said. And I know what I’m not chasing.”

Oregon also boasts one of the top receiving corps in the country, headlined by Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden. Johnson leads the receivers with 78 catches for 866 yards and ten touchdowns.

Running back Jordan James leads the rushing attack with 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns, including two in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State. He also ran for 115 yards and a score against Ohio State earlier this season.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands off the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands off the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction:

Earlier this year, the Ducks managed to beat Ohio State without key players such as Burch (injury) and wide receiver Traeshon Holden (ejected). Now, the Ducks have all their key players back and healthy, ready to compete in the matchup. Ohio State has been exploited multiple times throughout the season by various programs, including Michigan, which upset the Buckeyes earlier in the season.

The Ducks have plenty to watch on film as they look to repeat history and defeat Ohio State for a second time this season. However, a win won’t come easy. The Buckeyes seem to have a newfound motivation after being embarrassed by Michigan and will be out for blood on New Year’s Day. Nevertheless, the Ducks have been playing their most sound football, and with key players back and fully recovered, the Ducks will likely beat Ohio State.

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

