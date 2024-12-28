Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence, Seth McLaughlin
EUGENE – The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are less than a week away from heading to Pasadena, California, to compete in the iconic Rose Bowl Game. The Ducks will have the challenge of taking down a talented Ohio State team for the second time this season. The Ducks are 2.5-point underdogs, But Oregon seems to have health on its side.
In Oregon and Ohio State's first matchup in October, multiple key players on Oregon’s roster were out with injuries. The list of injured players included receiver Gary Bryant Jr., defensive back Jahlil Florence, and one of Oregon’s most dominant defensive ends, Jordan Burch. On top of these absences, receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected in the first quarter. Despite multiple Ducks being sidelined during the initial matchup, Oregon still came out on top, winning the game 32-31.
This time, Oregon will face the Buckeyes with key players such as Burch, who appears to be in full health, and potentially Florence, who was practicing with the Ducks on Dec. 27
“Just his size and athleticism. God doesn’t make a lot of people that look like Jordan Burch,” Lanning said. “A fresh Jordan Burch is really dangerous.”
Not only will the Buckeyes have a new challenge in facing Burch, but Ohio State will also have to manage without crucial pieces of their unit: center Seth McLaughlin and left tackle Josh Simmons.
With the Ducks returning players and Ohio State dealing with key injuries, the momentum could swing in Oregon’s favor in the upcoming rematch.
Rose Bowl Injury Update: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State
Oregon Ducks:
Marcus Harper (Active)
Starting right guard Marcus Harper made a return during the Big Ten Championship after missing the final three games of the regular season due to injury. Harper hinted at his comeback with a social media post before the game and played a crucial role in Oregon's offensive success. He is expected to be fully healthy for the Rose Bowl.
Jordan Burch (Active)
Defensive end Jordan Burch, who dealt with injuries earlier in the season, returned to action in Oregon's final regular-season game against Washington. Burch was fully active during the Big Ten Championship and is likely to be a significant factor in the Rose Bowl.
Jahlil Florence (Questionable)
Defensive back Jahlil Florence has been sidelined all season following a knee injury in November 2023. Recent social media activity and practice participation have fueled speculation about a potential return. However, Florence did not play in the Big Ten Championship, and his availability for the Rose Bowl remains uncertain.
Tionne Gray (Questionable)
Defensive lineman Tionne Gray was listed as questionable for the Big Ten Championship and did not suit up. His status for the Rose Bowl has not been updated.
My’Keil Gardner (Season)
Defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner has not played this season due to an undisclosed injury. Coach Dan Lanning has stated that Gardner's status is being monitored, but no timeline for his return has been provided.
Dakoda Fields, Zach Grisham (Season)
Defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Zach Grisham have missed the entire season with knee injuries.
Ohio State Buckeyes:
Josh Simmons (Season)
Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons is out for the season with a left knee injury. Simmons sustained the injury on Oct. 12 during the first half of Ohio State's 32-31 loss to Oregon.
Seth McLaughlin (Season)
Starting center Seth McLaughlin ruptured his Achilles tendon during practice on Nov. 20 and is also out for the remainder of the season. At 6-4 and 305 pounds, McLaughlin, an Alabama transfer, has been a key player in the Buckeyes' offense; however, the team will have to face Oregon without him.
T.C. Caffey (Season)
Ohio State entered the 2024 season with one of the best running back duos in college football, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. However, depth at the position has taken a hit. Caffey, a third-year sophomore, suffered a knee injury earlier in the year and is out for the season, further limiting the Buckeyes’ options at running back.
Mason Maggs (Out vs. Tennessee)
Quarterback Mason Maggs was listed as out for Ohio State's game against Tennessee. While not a key contributor, his absence will not impact the Buckeyes significantly, as the quarterback position remains firmly covered by starter Will Howard.
