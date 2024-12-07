Oregon Ducks Beat Penn State To Win Big Ten Championship: 'Far From Over' Says Dillon Gabriel
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks to beat the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game, 45-37, to become champions in their first season as Big Ten members.
"Far from over... We have a lot more to go," said Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Oregon is now 13-0 for the first time in program history and earned a first-round bye in the College Football playoff.
"I’m just so proud of our team," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the win. "We’ve had moments where our defense had the offenses back. Tonight, the offense had the defenses back. It was a battle back and forth. That’s a good football team. They’re tough to prepare for, but our guys had just enough. There was just enough time for us to take care of it, and to finish it like that, with that physicality, that’s what I love to see."
FINAL: Oregon Ducks 45, Penn State 37
FOURTH QUARTER
After two TIMEOUTS from Penn State, Dillon Gabriel scrambles for a first down. The Nittany Lions cannot stop the clock.
INTERCEPTION: Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed intercepts a deep pass from Drew Allar. The Ducks have the ball with 1:54 remaining.
TWO MINUTE TIMEOUT: Penn State has the ball near midfield as they look to tie the game. Oregon leads 45-37.
Oregon 45, Penn State 37: After scrambling in the pocket, Drew Allar finds Trey Wallace for a 14-yard touchdown. 13 plays, 75 yards, 3:47
TIMEOUT: Dan Lanning burns Oregon's first timeout of the half before incurring an illegal substitution penalty on second down.
TIMEOUT: Penn State uses its first timeout of the half with 4:06 remaining in the game.
Oregon 45, Penn State 30: Jordan James find the end zone on a four-yard touchdown rush. The Ducks used up a lot of clock, as Dillon Gabriel converted a pivotal fourth-down with a completion to Terrance Ferguson. - 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:49
Oregon 38, Penn State 30: The Nittany Lions scored on a one-yard touchdown run from Kaytron Allen, but the two-point conversion failed. - 6 plays, 97 yards, 2:23
THIRD QUARTER
0:00 - Penn State is driving down the field to close the third quarter after a 15-yard penalty from the Ducks defense.
1:40 - Oregon pins Penn State within their own five-yard line after failing to convert a third-down and five yards. The Nittany Lions will start on the three-yard line. Oregon still leads 38-24.
Oregon 38, Penn State 24: Dillon Gabriel finds Tez Johnson who makes one man miss and finds the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown. The Ducks take advantage of the missed field goal with a touchdown drive. - 5 plays, 77 yards, 1:51
Oregon 31, Penn State 24: Nittany Lions miss a 40-yard field goal attempt, wide right. Ducks will take over on the 23-yard line.
On the first drive of the half, Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell was back on the field after exiting the game with an injury in the first half.
SECOND QUARTER
HALFTIME: Oregon leads Penn State 31-24. The Nittany Lions will receive the kickoff to open the second half.
Oregon 31, Penn State 24: After a third-down stop from Penn State, Oregon settles for a field goal at the end of the first half. Sappington's kick is good from 32 yards out. - 10 plays, 61 yards, 1:46
TIMEOUT: After some confusion, the Ducks call a timeout of their own. Oregon has two timeouts remaining with 14 seconds left in the half.
TIMEOUT: Penn State takes it second timeout after the Oregon offense gained one yard in two plays. Third and long coming up.
TIMEOUT: Penn State takes its first timeout of the half as the Oregon offense drives down the field. The Ducks will start on their opponent's 19-yard line.
Oregon 28, Penn State 24: The Nittany Lions' comeback continues. After a quick three-and-out from the Ducks offense, Penn State finds the end zone for the third time in the first half on a seven-yard scoring run from Drew Allar. - 10 plays, 64 yards, 4:03
Two-Minute TIMEOUT: Penn State has a first and goal. Oregon leads 28-17.
INJURY: As Penn State's offense is driving down the field, Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell is down with an injury, receiving attention from the Ducks' training staff.
Oregon 28, Penn State 17: Drew Allar finds wide receiver Omari Evans down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 11 points. - 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:16
Oregon 28, Penn State 10: On the next play, Jordan James ran the ball in for a one-yard score to increase Oregon's lead. - 1 play, 1 yard, 0:03
INTERCEPTION: Ducks defensive back Dontae Manning intercepts Tyler Warren and returns it to the one-yard line. A near pick-six for the Oregon defense.
Oregon 21, Penn State 10: Dillon Gabriel finds tight end Terrance Ferguson in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown. . - 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:20
With the score, Ferguson now holds the record for most touchdowns from a tight end in Oregon history with 16. Former Duck tight end Josh Wilcox held the record with 15 touchdowns since 1997.
FIRST QUARTER
Oregon 14, Penn State 10: End of first quarter. The Ducks have the ball on Penn State's 38-yard line.
Oregon 14, Penn State 10: Drew Allar finds running back Nick Singleton wide open down the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown. - 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:57
Oregon 14, Penn State 3: Dillon Gabriel pass complete to Kenyon Sadiq for 2 yds for a TD - 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:09
Oregon 7, Penn State 3: Ryan Barker 33 yd field goal GOOD - 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:10
Oregon 7, Penn State 0: Dillon Gabriel touchdown pass complete to Kenyon Sadiq for 28 yds for a TD - 9 plays, 84 yards, 4:20
PREGAME
Oregon's offense is led by experienced quarterback Dillon Gabriel. However, the Ducks are deep at the skill position, with wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, running back Jordan James, and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
On the other side of the ball, the Ducks are deep on the defensive line with Jordan Burch, Matayo Uiagalelei, Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell, and more. Veteran linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Jeffrey Bassa seem to be the heart and soul of Oregon's defense, while the Ducks have reliable defensive backs in Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson, and Dontae Manning.
Penn State's defense has NFL talent at all levels, but the Nittany Lions are led by defensive end Abdul Carter, winner of the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award. Safety Jaylen Reed is Penn State's leading tackler and is one of the best safeties in the country.
On offense, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has developed a special relationship with tight end Tyler Warren. In today's game, Warren is about as versatile of an offensive weapon as the come, lining up at several different positions per game for the Nittany Lions offense.
Before the game, Lanning made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, and he gave a small preview into how the Ducks plan on defending Warren and the Penn State offense.
"I think you got two really great teams going against each other. I think explosive plays will make a big impact on this one. You know, obviously the takeaway battle. They’ve got some premier players, some game-changer players that we have to do a good job of controlling, understanding where they’re at. And then we got to take advantage of the moments we get, and the opportunities we get," said Lanning.
