LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks, Penn State in Big Ten Championship Game
The stage is set for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. Can the undefeated Ducks, led by coach Dan Lanning, win the Big Ten in the program's first year as conference members? The Nittany Lions and coach James Franklin are looking for their first conference title since 2016.
The game is set to kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on CBS.
This article will be updated live throughout the game.
PREGAME
Oregon's offense is led by experienced quarterback Dillon Gabriel. However, the Ducks are deep at the skill position, with wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, running back Jordan James, and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
On the other side of the ball, the Ducks are deep on the defensive line with Jordan Burch, Matayo Uiagalelei, Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell, and more. Veteran linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Jeffrey Bassa seem to be the heart and soul of Oregon's defense, while the Ducks have reliable defensive backs in Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson, and Dontae Manning.
Penn State's defense has NFL talent at all levels, but the Nittany Lions are led by defensive end Abdul Carter, winner of the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award. Safety Jaylen Reed is Penn State's leading tackler and is one of the best safeties in the country.
On offense, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has developed a special relationship with tight end Tyler Warren. In today's game, Warren is about as versatile of an offensive weapon as the come, lining up at several different positions per game for the Nittany Lions offense.
Before the game, Lanning made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, and he gave a small preview into how the Ducks plan on defending Warren and the Penn State offense.
"I think you got two really great teams going against each other. I think explosive plays will make a big impact on this one. You know, obviously the takeaway battle. They’ve got some premier players, some game-changer players that we have to do a good job of controlling, understanding where they’re at. And then we got to take advantage of the moments we get, and the opportunities we get," said Lanning.
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Trey Wallace
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Surprisingly Low Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Josh Petty Chose Georgia Tech Over Oregon Ducks