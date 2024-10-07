[EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
In a battle of two undefeated teams, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2024 college football season on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Autzen Stadium. The winner will take the top spot in the Big Ten conference and could catapult to No. 1 in the Top-25 Poll.
The electric atmosphere will only be heightened with the return of former Oregon coach, and current Ohio State offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly to Autzen Stadium on the opposing sideline. For Oregon transfer quarterback Dante Moore, it brings up emotions as he gets to reconnect with his former coach from their time at UCLA.
Moore is a different player than he was at UCLA last season. Moore is faster, stronger and more comfortable as a leader, with much thanks to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's leadership retreats and strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love's intense weight room sessions.
In 2022, Moore, a five-star recruit out of Martin Luther King high school (Detroit, MI), flipped his Oregon commitment to Chip Kelly's Bruins. Moore had a rough freshman season at UCLA, finishing with 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions, going 114-for-213 with a 53.5 completion percentage.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller transferred to Oregon this winter and has blossomed under coach Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein's tutelage. Moore is backing up quarterback Dillon Gabriel and finding his footing again in the pocket. Moore made his Big Ten debut in Oregon's 31-10 win vs. Michigan State.
Coach Kelly also experienced a change of scenery, leaving UCLA to become the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator and play caller under coach Ryan Day. Kelly, who brought immense success to Oregon from 2007-2012, will return to Autzen Stadium as an undefeated Buckeye.
What will it be like for Moore to face his former coach in Kelly?
Below is an exclusive Q & A with Moore and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Q: Dante, tell me what is the biggest difference in you this season to last season?
Moore: I feel like the biggest thing is being a leader. Of course, being a true freshman in many games is pretty hard for 22 or 23-year-olds to look at an 18-year-old and really trying to have him lead a team. But I feel like my leadership has for sure changed. I appreciate Coach Lanning for having leadership retreats and giving us skills and videos to understand how to be a better leader. So I feel like my leadership has for sure improved a lot.
Q: You'll face your former coach, Chip Kelly, when he comes to Eugene with the Ohio State Buckeyes. What's that going to be like?
Moore: Another game that is going to be competitive. (Coach Kelly) is going to be coming in and many fans appreciate him for what he's done at Oregon. Overall, a really good dude, really smart coach. It's going to be a great game for sure. But after the game, can't wait to say what's up to him.
Q: What do you expect that meeting to be like?
Moore: I'm just going to talk to him, tell him I appreciate him a lot. That last year has put me in a for sure better headspace. I know the mistakes I made for sure is going to help me down in the long run.
Q: Why do you think the wide receivers are the best unit in the nation?
Moore: Many teams have talented receivers, but here it's just different. Especially with Tez (Johnson) and Evan (Stewart) and Trey (Traeshon Holden)... They're so explosive, can make plays. They can take a one-yard catch for a whole 99 yards. I mean, they can just be so different. We appreciate them for sure.
Q; It seems like you Oregon's weight room sessions are so intense and so competitive. How would you describe them?
Moore: Coach Love, he for sure has set a foundation that competition is the main thing. We're in the weight room lifting heavy weight for sure, but he's making sure that he has a great staff that can help support us and make sure that we're doing the right things. And I know being here, I've gotten way faster, way stronger, and I've been playing some great numbers. I appreciate Coach Love a lot. I love him to death and he's a really good dude.
HOW TO WATCH
The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
