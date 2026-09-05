Oregon Ducks’ Unique Recruiting Advantage With Loaded Boise State Visitor List

EUGENE - College football programs have to master the art of multitasking. The focus is always on the current season and the next game, but programs across the country also have to keep one eye on the future. Recruiting never stops, and every Saturday is an opportunity to build relationships with the players who could eventually shape a program.

The Oregon Ducks are no exception. As Oregon prepares for its season-opening matchup against Boise State, the Ducks are set to welcome a large group of recruits to Autzen Stadium, including a strong contingent from Oregon's No. 3-ranked 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and several highly touted prospects from the 2028 cycle.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch

The 2028 class is still in its early stages, and Oregon has yet to land its first commitment from the group. That makes the start of the season an important opportunity for Dan Lanning and his staff to establish momentum with some of the nation's top underclassmen.

A game-day visit also gives recruits a chance to experience Oregon in a way that a summer visit just can't replicate. From the atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium to the pregame routine and everything that comes with a college football Saturday, the Boise State opener gives the Ducks their first opportunity of the season to sell the Oregon experience.

The presence of so many 2027 commits could also give Oregon an added recruiting advantage. Those can show younger recruits what their experience with the Ducks has been like and help sell them on joining Oregon's next recruiting class.

Five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant is among the biggest commits expected to visit Oregon for the Boise State game, Solidifying his own commitment is key for the Ducks coaching staff, but Guerrant could also be valuable as a peer recruiter while Oregon hosts Boise State.

According to On3’s Max Torres, the Ducks are expected to host the following recruits this weekend:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every Oregon Recruiting Visit Expected This Weekend:

2027 Oregon Commits Visiting

A large portion of Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is expected to be in Eugene for the opener, giving the Ducks a chance to continue strengthening the foundation of the class.

Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive tackle

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

Anthony Cartwright III, four-star tight end

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE

2028 Prospects Expected in Eugene

Kellan Hall, five-star defensive lineman

Landen Wade, four-star EDGE

Jayden Bell, four-star EDGE

Aden Owolabi, four-star offensive tackle

Aedyn Havili, four-star defensive tackle

Kaicen Carter, three-star linebacker

PJ Tautu, three-star defensive lineman

Tristin Gaines, three-star quarterback

Tommy Devany, three-star quarterback

Tytan McNeal, four-star tight end

Presley DeLance, four-star tight end

Ryan Richmond-McDavis, four-star wide receiver

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Boise State Game Matters for Oregon’s 2028 Recruiting Class

The season opener against Boise State gives Oregon an early opportunity to begin to build the foundation for what could shape up to be yet another top-5 recruiting class.

For recruits who have never been to Eugene for a game, seeing Autzen and the city of Eugene on a game day can give the recruit a better idea of what their future Saturdays could look like. The atmosphere, the fan base and the overall game-day experience are all part of the recruiting pitch, and getting prospects on campus for Oregon’s first home game can help the Ducks build relationships with players who could become the foundation of the 2028 class.

Oregon will also have a built-in recruiting advantage with several members of its 2027 class expected to be in attendance. Those commits can play a role in recruiting the next class themselves. Their attendance gives 2028 prospects an opportunity to hear directly from players who have already chosen Oregon and were in their exact shoes a year ago.

It is also important to note that getting prospects to Eugene once can lead to another opportunity to host them. Gaines, for example, already has a second trip scheduled for the Ducks' Oct. 10 matchup against UCLA, per On3. If Oregon makes a positive impression on various members of the 2028 recruiting class, it can set Oregon's recruiting staff up with another valuable opportunity to sell the program.

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