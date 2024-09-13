Oregon Ducks Recruiting: WR Commit Cooper Perry Breaks High School Record
WR Cooper Perry
Oregon Ducks wide receiver commit Cooper Perry scored three touchdowns for Notre Dame Preparatory on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Millenium High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Perry scored a 100-yard kickoff return, a punt return, and a receiving touchdown. In addition, he broke the school’s all-time receiving record with seven regular season games left in his senior year.
The Oregon commit led his team to a 44-24 win to improve to 3-0. He is currently ranked the No. 22 wide receiver recruit in the country, and this summer, he moved up nearly 50 positions in the overall rankings regardless of position.
Perry’s ability to score from anywhere on the field proves the elite athleticism that he plans to bring to Eugene. In addition to the Arizona product, Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams currently holds commitments from five-stars Dakorien Moore (TX) and Dallas Wilson (FL).
ATH Michael Terry III
Five-star athlete from San Antonio, Texas, Michael Terry III will visit the Texas Longhorns while the Ducks play the Beavers. Terry is one of the few top Oregon targets that remain uncommitted to a school, and the Ducks look to host the elite recruit later this season.
As the Ducks football team travels to Oregon State in a rivalry matchup on Saturday, Sept. 14, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning obviously cannot host any recruits.
The Ducks and the Longhorns have battled for a few recruits in the 2025 class. Most notably, the Ducks pulled Moore and four-star cornerback Dorian Brew from the Lone Star State.
Still, Texas currently holds the No. 6 recruiting class in 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian beat out Lanning and company for five-star safety Jonah Williams, a top ten prospect in the country.
Sarkisian looks to capitalize off the success he’s had while in Austin. Coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and a convincing win over Michigan, defending national champions, the Longhorns also have momentum on the recruiting trail.
Lanning and his staff finished with the No. 3 overall 2024 recruiting class in the country, and they are currently ranked No. 11 in 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.
QB Akili Smith Jr.
Lincoln High School is playing J Serra Catholic on Friday, Sept. 13, meaning Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. will be facing one of the better defenses in the country. According to the On3 High School Top 25, J Serra Catholic is ranked the No. 19 team in the nation and No. 5 in California.
In the first three games of his senior season, Smith Jr. has impressed. He currently averages 275 passing yards per game, and he has scored six touchdowns so far.
Smith Jr. saw his recruiting ranking fall over the spring due to some lackluster camp performances, but the Oregon quarterback commit has proved his doubters wrong in the early part of his season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers: Channel, Streaming, Preview
MORE: Pac-12 Conference Expansion: Oregon Ducks Still Winners in Big Ten Realignment?
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Trouble? College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Thinks So
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform for Oregon State Rivalry Game: PHOTOS