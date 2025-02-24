Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Dorian Barney Reveals Commitment Plans
The recruiting in college football never stops, and with the Oregon Ducks having the No. 1 class in 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and crew are on the hunt for the top talent throughout the nation. Recently, a four-star cornerback recruit from Georgia named the Ducks as one of his top destinations.
Dorian Barney is currently the No. 8 cornerback in the nation for the class of 2026 and the No. 74 prospect nationally in the class. With 50 offers, Barney has narrowed down his top 12 choices, which he shared with On3 Sports over the weekend.
"Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas A&M are the top schools on my list," Barney said to On3.
Barney has yet to visit the Ducks, along with Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, and Penn State. Barney received his offer from Oregon around March of last year. The recruit plans to get dates on the books for each of these schools in the next few weeks. Those spring visits will determine Barney's official visits in the future.
Barney shared with On3 that he plans on making five official visits, so his list will have to be cut down before that time arrives.
“This a really special group of schools. I could go play ball all over the country. I could play out west, in the south, up north, or go play in any conference, but the schools on this list are because of the relationships I have built," Barney said to On3. "It starts with the head coach, the defensive coordinator, the position and the other defensive back coaches in the room. That is the start for me."
“Then it is about the visits, how I feel around the people at different places and things like that. But the biggest thing right now with the schools on this list is the relationships.”
As for his decision, Barney hopes to make his future known in July. Barney also shared with On3 that his previous visits to schools do influence his current decision making. Barney mentioned Texas A&M, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and Michigan are high on his list because he's made multiple visits to each program.
For the young cornerback, relationships with coaches and people in the program are key for where he decides to play.
“The culture it big too. How it feels around campus and it being a place I would want to come back to means something to me too," Barney said to On3.
Right now, Oregon doesn't have any cornerback commits in the class of 2026. Oregon currently holds class of 2026 defensive commitments from defensive linemen Bott Mulitalo, Tomuhini Topui, Tony Cumberland, and Viliami Moala, as well as linebacker Tristan Phillips.