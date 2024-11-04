Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flips to BYU Cougars
The Oregon Ducks are the hottest team in the country, evident by receiving 62 unanimous first-place votes in the Week 11 AP Poll.
However, not even that was enough to convince 2025 four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu to maintain his commitment to the Ducks.
Kalaniuvalu announced on social media Saturday that he's flipped his commitment to the BYU Cougars, who are also currently one of college football's hottest teams. A product of prestigious Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Kalaniuvalu had been committed to Oregon since July 10. Before transferring to Bishop Gorman, he starred at Provo Timpview in Provo, UT. Committing to BYU now brings him closer to home.
Kalaniuvalu took an official visit to Eugune on June 21. He also had OVs with the Utah Utes, Michigan Wolverines, Cal Bears, USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers and, of course, BYU. He received offers from teams like Alabama, Colorado, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn and many more.
247Sports has Kalaniuvalu ranked as the No. 14 overall interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 4 player in the state of Nevada. 247's national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins compared Kalaniuvalu to former Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
"Kalaniuvalu played left tackle as a sophomore for Provo (Utah) Timpview before transferring in to Gorman and moving to center, his likely college position," Biggins wrote. "He’s one of the strongest players in the country, a dominant run blocker and someone who can manhandle opposing nose guards and tackles at the HS level. Is light on his feet, moves extremely well laterally and can get to the second level with ease. Has strong hands, can stay attached to blockers and is a tough kid with a nice edge in his game. Has enough length to him to project as a high end Power 4 prospect and a future NFL player as well. High football IQ player who understands the position and has the football intelligence needed to play and excel at the center position."
With Kalaniuvalu now out of the picture, Oregon's 2025 recruiting class still featuresfive-star prospects like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt. Joining them are four-stars such as cornerback Dorian Brew, offensive linemen Ziyare Addison and Douglas Utu, running back Jordan Davison, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill, edge Matthew Johnson, receiver Cooper Perry, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
Oregon's class is currently No. 10 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
