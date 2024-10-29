Oregon Ducks Remain No. 1 in Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State Jumps Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks stay on top of the Big Ten power rankings. What changes were made in the rankings below them?
1. Oregon Ducks: 8-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks dominated a ranked Illinois team 38-9. The game was over by halftime. The Ducks continue to show that they are the team to beat in the Big Ten.
Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan
2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State jumps up a couple of spots after an impressive road win over Wisconsin. Wisconsin went into Saturday night’s game on a 3-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions controlled the game in the second half despite losing starting quarterback Drew Allar, pulling out a 28-13 win. Next up for Penn State is a showdown with Ohio State.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Ohio State
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana drops a spot down, but it’s not the end of the world. The Hoosiers beat a bad Washington team 31-17. The bottom line is that they keep winning. Indiana is now 8-0 and has a real chance to crash the party in the College Football Playoff.
Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan State
4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 6-1 (Last Week: 3)
Ohio State dips down a split after an underwhelming 21-17 home win over Nebraska. The Huskers lost by 40 the week before, but the Buckeyes had to sweat it out. Maybe they were looking ahead to the Penn State game next week?
Next Game: 11/2 at Penn State
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-1(Last Week: 5)
Illinois got beat down by the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Oregon Ducks, on Saturday. They can get right back on track at home next week vs. Minnesota.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Minnesota
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-3 (Last Week: 7)
Nebraska moves up a spot even after a loss. Coming off a disastrous performance a week ago, the Cornhuskers went into Ohio State and nearly pulled off a huge upset after being 25-point underdogs.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. UCLA
7. Michigan Wolverines: 5-2 (Last Week: 8)
Michigan took care of their instate rival, Michigan State, 24-17 Saturday night. They deserve to move up a spot.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Oregon
8. Wisconsin Badgers 5-3 (Last Week: 6)
What a disappointing loss for Wisconsin vs. Penn State. The Badgers were red hot and hosted the undefeated Nittany Lions. They were right there in the game until Penn State outscored them 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Next Game: 11/2 at Iowa
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5-3 (Last Week: 9)
Minnesota handled Maryland 48-23 on Saturday. The Gophers have won three straight games. Watch out for them at Illinois next week.
Next Game: 11/2 at Illinois
10. Iowa Hawkeyes: 5-3 (Last Week: NR)
Iowa took care of business vs. Nebraska on Saturday 40-14. Yes, that is correct: Iowa scored 40 points. Welcome back to the top ten!
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Wisconsin
Dropped from Rankings: Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery?
MORE: LA Chargers' Justin Herbert Defended by Bradley Bozeman After Dirty Play
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Makes NCAA History
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Illinois Coach Brett Bielema Takes Blame For Loss to Ducks, Amazed By Oregon's Speed