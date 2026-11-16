Oregon Takes Advantage of Recruiting Opportunity With Michigan Visitor List
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The No. 16 Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines in a must-win matchup to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, while the stakes were high on the field, off the field, Oregon had another major opportunity this weekend.
The Ducks hosted several highly-touted recruits for their matchup against the Wolverines in Eugene, which gave the coaching staff another chance to make a lasting impression on some of the nation's top prospects. With just one home game remaining after Saturday's matchup, Oregon's opportunities to get recruits on campus are running out as it looks to keep its momentum rolling on the recruiting trail.
With the 2026 recruiting class, the Ducks secured three consecutive top-five recruiting classes and are on pace to make it four straight with their 2027 class, which currently ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Despite the flight disruptions caused by Friday's FAA ground stop, several highly touted recruits reportedly still made the trip to Eugene for Saturday's matchup. With so many key targets on campus, this is a major opportunity for the Ducks to continue building relationships and make a lasting impression on some of the nation's most sought-after prospects.
2027 Recruits in Attendance
The Ducks were expected to have several notable visitors from the 2027 recruiting class in Eugene for their matchup against Michigan, including multiple current Oregon commits and some potential additions to the class.
One of the biggest names expected on campus was five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, who is making the trip from New Jersey. Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star safety Semaj Stanford were also expected to return to Eugene, according to USA Today's Ducks Wire. Three-star commits Sam Ngata, Malachi Garlington, Josh Christensen and Achilles Reyna were also in attendance.
Oregon will also have an opportunity to make a push for a few uncommitted prospects, including three-star wide receiver Relando Jefferson. The Fresno, California, native is making his second consecutive visit to Autzen Stadium after attending the Ducks' previous home game against Northwestern.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Jefferson is trending toward Oregon, with Wiltfong and several of his Rivals colleagues predicting the wide receiver will ultimately land with the Ducks.
Jefferson has put together an impressive senior season at Central East High School, recording 54 receptions for 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging more than 20 yards per catch, per 247Sports.
The Ducks are also hosting four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest, who is currently committed to Virginia Tech. The Texas native is taking an official visit to Oregon after previously having an official visit scheduled with the Ducks over the summer before ultimately committing to the Hokies.
Jones-Priest has also been productive during his senior season. According to On3, Jones-Priest has recorded 1,171 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns through 10 games.
2028 Recruits in Attendance
The Ducks also had some major targets from the 2028 recruiting cycle on campus for Saturday's matchup.
One of the biggest names in Eugene was four-star cornerback Jermaine Cobbins, who ranks No. 13 overall in the 2028 class and is the No. 2 cornerback in the nation, according to Rivals. The Tennessee native has drawn interest from several major programs, such as Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, per 247Sports.
Cobbins has showcased his versatility and athletic ability throughout his high school career. On defense, he has recorded 26 tackles, one interception, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles this season, per 247Sports. He has made an impact offensively, with 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 36 receptions. He's also recorded 166 rushing yards and two scores.
According to 247Sports, Ducks also hosted five-star offensive tackle Maui Tonata, who ranks No. 12 nationally in the 2028 class and is the No. 2 offensive tackle, according to Rivals. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect is the top-ranked player in Utah and would be a significant addition to Oregon's offensive line in a future recruiting class.
Another notable visitor is four-star tight end Theo Schott, who arrived in Eugene on Friday with his family, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong.
This is a return visit for Schott, who previously attended Oregon's win over USC last season.
Four-star quarterback Titus Huard is another important name to watch after the weekend. The Littleton, Colorado, native confirmed his trip to Oregon to 247Sports' Duck Territory despite flight disruptions caused by Friday's FAA ground stop.
Huard is the son of former Washington quarterback Brock Huard and nephew of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard, both of whom went on to play in the NFL. Despite his family's connections to Washington, Oregon has remained in the mix for the four-star quarterback throughout his recruitment.
Oregon also hosted several other four-star prospects, including safety Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle Cannon Zubeck and wide receiver Hayden Koo, according to USA Today's Ducks Wire.
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.