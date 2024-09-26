Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: 'Sky Is Limit' For Oregon's Offensive Creativity
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, who may become the most accomplished tight end in program history, wears many hats for the 2024 Oregon football team.
First of all, Ferguson is an anomaly in the transfer portal era of college football. The senior chose to return to Oregon for his fourth and final season instead of entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft. A main reason for Ferguson's return is to chase greatness and "win something worth winning." Ferguson's goals are identical to the team's goals - Win the Big Ten Conference Championship, and then, become National Champions.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. Now that the No. 8 ranked Ducks are finding their offensive groove with better protection for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, expect the unexpected.
"Sky is the limit with creativity," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "We've got a lot of guys who play a lot of football. Coach (Will) Stein and the staff does a great job of mixing stuff up and creating new plays, not just running the same ones that everyone runs. They do a lot of cool stuff. So really the sky's the limit there."
Stein utilizes Ferguson as a monster in the red zone. His 11 total receptions in the red zone in 2023 led all tight ends in college football. All six of Ferguson's touchdown catches in 2023 came from inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Ferguson enjoys the physicality of football and rejects the "soft" label that some have tagged Oregon with.
"A lot of people kind of questioned our physicality," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "Obviously being from the Pac-12, we kind of got labeled as a Pac-12 West Coast kind of soft team. I think that's crazy to me because if you watch this play, we take pride in the trenches. We take pride in running the football and being physical. So I would say that's probably the craziest thing I've heard."
Ferguson and the Ducks get their first chance to showcase their toughness on Saturday night, against the UCLA Bruins. It's Oregon's first Big Ten conference regular season game, and the 3-0 Ducks are fresh off a bye week.
Another hat Ferguson wears? Being Gabriel's neighbor. Gabriel and Ferguson have become extremely close since Gabriel transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma. Gabriel "begged" Ferguson to move in next to him in Eugene - an idea Ferguson loved.
"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to go live next to one of my best friends," Ferguson told Amaranthus.
Below is an exclusive Q&A with Ferguson, who reveals what it feels like to break Oregon records, his favorite Duck player as a child and how skilled teammate Kenyon Sadiq is.
Q: What is Ferguson working on improving the most during this season?
Ferguson: The biggest thing you kind of hit on is blocking. I've got a lot of feedback from a lot of people that something I need to improve on was the point of attack blocking. So we we got after it this summer and really trying to get better at that part of my game. And then also just some
things in route running, getting better there.
Q: Many believe Oregon has the best tight end room in the country, what does that say about your teammates?
Ferguson: I'd agree with them. I think it's just a testament to the guys in the room, but also the coaching staff, our coach and all the people that take part in coaching us. I think they do a great job of making us better players. And I think the biggest thing is we're really connected. So, you know, we're happy for each other's success, no matter what that looks like from top to bottom.
Q: Kenyon Sadiq. We've seen flashes of how talented he is. What do you expect out of him the rest of the year?
Ferguson: I expect a lot out of him... He's a extremely good athlete. He's probably the best athlete on the field when he steps on the field. So I'm, I'm waiting for some of those moments that I've seen from him. Everyone's going to get used to seeing his name because he's going to make some stuff shake. And it's exciting to watch.
Q: You are only two touchdowns away from the Oregon record for most by a tight end - How does that feel?
Ferguson: Honestly, it makes me feel really great, especially to be with some of the names that are on that list - and the guys that I've been able to talk to and build a relationship coming to the University of Oregon. They have a rich history of guys playing tight end in the NFL and some really good players. So just to be even on the list with those guys is my name right next to them is a blessing.
Q: Is it sort of surreal?
Ferguson: Yea, I'd definitely say it's surreal. Growing up, I've always been a Ducks fan and seeing my name on any type of list with great Oregon football players, especially like the guys on that list, like Ed Dixon and some other guys. It is surreal.
Q: Who was your favorite Duck growing up?
Ferguson: DeAnthony Thomas. Growing up as a young kid, a lot of flash, a lot of making people miss in space. That's something that draws a lot of young kids eyes.
Q: You have been an Oregon Duck for four years. That is such an anomaly in this era of the transfer portal. What made you want to stay a Duck for your entire college career?
Ferguson: When I was getting recruited, that's something I really pride myself on is loyalty and something that I wanted to do. When I make a decision, I want to see it through the end. So that was part of it, just going into the recruiting process somewhere I could stay at home no matter what happens with the coaching carousel or what happens with college football nowadays. Honestly, the biggest part is every year I've prayed about it and God's put on my heart to come back to Eugene. So he wants me here for something. And I'm just happy that I get to spend another year in Eugene.
Q: When you decided to come back to Oregon instead of declare for the NFL Draft, you said you had things you wanted to accomplish as a Duck… What?
Ferguson: Winning is one of the bigger reasons I came here. I want to win something worth winning. And that's a new conference now, a championship and a national championship. That's something that the team has set as goals.
Q; What's your favorite part about football?
Ferguson: I'll give you two things. One is the connection, just like camaraderie of football.
My best friends are on the team. Some of my best friends throughout my life have always been on the football team. We go through a lot of hard obstacles and tasks that we have to do as a team and communicate. I think that's really special and you build special relationships through that. And then two, I like to compete. I like one-on-one, me versus you, and see who's the better man and who's the better football player. So whether that's blocking or running routes, I really take pride in, and I'm super competitive.
Q: What is something that would surprise fans to know about you and Gabriel's friendship?
Ferguson: Actually I decided to move next to him. One of the apartment complexes opened up and he begged me to move move in next to him. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to go live next to one of my best friends. So that's pretty cool... Both of our fiancees now literally just walk across and talk to each other all the time. If my fiance is not home, I got to go over to Dillon's house and I ended up staying there for a long time. So we have a great relationship and I'm just blessed to be able to have that relationship with him and his family.
Stay tuned for more from Ferguson.
