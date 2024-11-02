Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Addresses Tez Johnson Injury After Beating Michigan Wolverines
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks took a 7-0 lead over the Michigan Wolverines on the Ducks' first offensive drive of the game. However during the drive, Oregon star wide receiver Tez Johnson went down with an injury and is out for the game.
Johnson spent around two minutes in the injury tent before heading into the locker room with Oregon's training staff, according to CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell. Johnson appeared to be holding his shoulder while walking out of the injury tent. Johnson had an X-ray and Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not have any comment for the CBS broadcast.
After the game, Lanning spoke about Johnson's injury in his press conference.
"Still figuring it out," Lanning said. "I don't have any details right now. He wasn't available to come back into the game."
Johnson was out for the rest of the game, in street clothes and wearing a sling on the sideline. The CBS broadcast speculated that it looked like a collarbone injury or a separated shoulder.
At halftime, Dell asked Oregon coach Dan Lanning about how the team will replace Johnson.
"Next man up," said Lanning. "I thought they’ve executed really well excluding one drive where they had some tough field position. Drive the ball, I’m really proud of the way they performed so far."
Earlier this season, Johnson spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about his what makes this Oregon offense special.
"I trust everyone on the offense - coaches, quarterbacks, offensive linemen," Johnson told Amaranthus. "I give all my receptions to the O-linemen because literally they have to block a front for me to get the ball. And I think the team trusts me and I trust everybody. It just works together. Everything you do for the team, it benefits you in a way that is being unselfish."
On the next punt from Michigan, freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum replaced Johnson as the returner. Pellum caught the ball cleanly, but Michigan forced a fumble on the return. As a result, the Wolverines offense came back on the field in plus territory.
Michigan took advantage of the turnover, scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Davis Warren to wide receiver Tyler Morris.
On the next punt from Michigan, wide receiver Evan Stewart replaced Pellum and called for a fair catch.
Ducks fans are hoping that the wide receiver's injury is nothing serious, because he has been one of quarterback Dillon Gabriel's favorite targets, totaling 64 receptions this season. Before exiting the game with an injury, Johnson registered one reception for 11 yards.
Johnson was on pace to break his own Oregon record of 86 receptions in 2023 with quarterback and brother Bo Nix under center.
Scouts from nearly half of the NFL are in attendance for the game. Michigan's defensive line features future-NFL draft picks Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham. Oregon's roster has some NFL talent as well, including defensive lineman Jordan Burch and tight end Terrance Ferguson who have returned from injury.
The Ducks beat the Wolverines 38-17 to remain rundefeated. It's the first time Oregon has started 9-0 on a season since since 2012 and third time in program history (2010).
