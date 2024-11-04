Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson's Shoulder Injury Not Season-Ending: Report
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks lost a crucial piece of their offense when leading-receiver Tez Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Oregon's win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday night.
Johnson's injury is not season ending and Oregon expects him to return to play this season according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Johnson is not expected to have surgery and is expected back in the upcoming weeks.
Johnson suffered the shoulder injury on Oregon's first drive of the game against the Wolverines. Johnson spent around two minutes in the injury tent before heading into the locker room with Oregon's training staff. He had x-rays and came back to the sideline in street clothes and wearing a sling on his right arm/shoulder.
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he did not have any details to the severity of the injury. Coach Lanning speaks to the media on Monday night and may have more information then about Johnson's availability for Oregon's upcoming game vs. Maryland and the rest of the season.
"This guy’s a winner, in every piece of that word—what it means to be a winner," Lanning said after beating Michigan. "Tez is that for us, and we always talk about opportunities, you know, the next mountain... He's a selfless player that plays with crazy passion and energy, and we certainly would’ve loved to have him out there tonight."
Before leaving the game, Johnson caught one pass for 11 yards and electrified with a 21-yard punt return in the first quarter.
Johnson is a beloved teammate and fan favorite. As a child, Johnson visualized scoring touchdowns in Autzen Stadium and celebrating to the sound of the horns thundering through Eugene. Now, in his final season at his “dream school,” Johnson is helping Oregon to an undefeated 9-0 record as major contenders for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.
On Instagram, Johnson changed his profile photo to a Dragon Ball Z character in a recovery chamber.
Last season catching passes from brother Bo Nix, Johnson broke the Oregon record for receptions in a single season with 86 catches. His 2023 statistics jump off the page, leading the power five with 727 yards after the catch and racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
This season, Johnson 64 receptions are just 22 shy of breaking his own Oregon record of 86 from 2023. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Johnson established a quick chemistry on the field and off the field as friends.
"Every week we become more and more dynamic," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I feel like it's just the quarterback we have - how he thinks of new plays every day. He's just always willing to try the most crazy stuff to see if it works... We go out there right on Saturday and score on (Gabriel's play.) It gives us a lot of confidence in that we can do pretty much anything."
Look for Oregon receivers Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden and Justius Lowe to step up in Johnson's absence. Next on the depth chart are Jeremiah McClellan and Jurrion Dickey. Oregon hosts the Maryland Terrapins on at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Autzen Stadium.
