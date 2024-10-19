Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors During Purdue Blowout
Oregon Ducks fans have all the right to celebrate after the beatdown of Purdue in West Lafeyette, Indiana, 35-0. Both sides of the ball were dominated by the Ducks as the Boilermakers struggled to find any rhythm straight from the get-go.
It was so much of a blowout that Oregon's tight end Kenyon Sadiq was playing rock, paper, scissors with a young Oregon fan on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. That was the only loss he faced all night long. Sadiq replaced Terrance Ferguson who is recovering from an appendectomy and finished with 58 yards on two catches.
Major props are awarded to the Oregon faithful who made the trip out to the Hoosier State as the crowd had a healthy amount of green and yellow in it. The FOX television crew noted this throughout the broadcast.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning made some time to thank those fans after the victory. He was seen handing out high-fives and signing autographs to any fans he came across.
"Glad to see our guys travel and put a game together. There's going to be a lot that we can go back and look and say we can improve, but first shutout for us in a long time. It's good to be able to execute that. We were able to run the ball in the second half. Gonzaga be a lot to build off of, but you got to be able to travel in the Big Ten. This is a tough conference."- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
The Ducks' defense forced the program's first road shutout since 1992 when they beat Oregon State in Corvallis, 7-0. Oregon now holds an undefeated overall record at 7-0 for the fourth time since 2000 (2010, 2012, 2013). The Ducks are at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 4-0 conference record along with undefeated No. 16 Indiana.
"I didn't feel like we tackled well enough, but I look up there, and I see a zero. So, we're going to find ways to improve, but it's team defense. It's about everybody, it's about next man up, and I saw some of that tonight."- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
The next two tests will tell a lot about this program when No. 22 Illinois comes to Autzen Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 26, and then a trip to the Big House against No. 24 Michigan on Nov. 2.
