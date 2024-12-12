Oregon Ducks Offer Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Alex Harkey: Former Colorado Buffalo
It appears that the Oregon Ducks aren't quite done with potentially adding Texas-born talent to their roster.
The Ducks recently offered Texas State Bobcats transfer offensive lineman Alex Harkey, per an announcement on his X profile. Not necessarily a flashy move by the usually larger-than-life Ducks, but it's clear head coach Dan Lanning and staff are making sure to secure depth on the offensive line for the future.
Harkey, an Austin native, was originally a three-star prospect out of Tyler Junior College (Tyler, TX) in the 2022 recruiting class. According to 247Sports' JUCO rankings, he was the No. 11 offensive lineman in the state of Texas and the No. 82 overall player in the country. He received offers from Colorado, Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee State.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Jaxson Jones Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update
MORE: Heisman Trophy Odds: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty Clear Favorites Over Dillon Gabriel Cam Ward
Harkey officially visited Colorado in Jan. 2022 before committing a few days later. He signed with the Buffaloes shorty after and spent one season in Boulder. Deion Sanders was hired in Dec. 2022, and with his arrival came some major roster changes. Harkey was one of the casualties, as he hit the transfer portal after just one season at Colorado.
After spending one season at a Texas State program that's shown some growth the past few seasons under head coach G.J. Kinne, Harkey now has two years of experience under his belt. The Bobcats finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and will face North Texas in the First Responder Bowl. Harkey was a part of a Texas State offense that nearly upset the current College Football Playoff No. 4-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils in San Marcos on Sept. 12. The Bobcats jumped out to a 21-7 lead before ASU stormed back for a 31-28 win.
The Ducks are no stranger to taking talent out of Texas. Oregon snagged Evan Stewart from the transfer portal last offseason before landing five-star freshman wideout Dakorien Moore this past summer. Both products of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it's possible they could team up miles from home in Eugene next season depending on Stewart's NFL Draft decision.
Other notable Texas natives currently on Oregon's roster include defensive backs Kobe Savage and Kam Alexander, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, quarterback Austin Novosad and defensive back Tyler Turner.
Given his somewhat smaller beginnings, it wouldn't feel too surprising if Harkey committed to the Ducks as a transfer. Time will tell what kind of offers start coming his way. Still in the middle of an undefeated season, Oregon won't be paying too much attention to the portal right now but laying the groundwork with a smaller offer to Harkey is a good way to start.
Oregon will take on the winner of Ohio State-Tennessee in the Rose Bowl on New Years Days in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl Broadcast Team Announced: Kirk Herbstreit?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting No. 1 Ranked Transfer Portal Safety Dillon Thieneman
MORE: Nick Saban Asks Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning About Rat Poison: College Football Playoff