Oregon Ducks Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are losing their third player to the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman defensive back Tyler Turner is entering the portal, according to multiple reports.
A former four-star recruit, Turner played in nine games for coach Dan Lanning's Ducks this season. Turner finished the season with seven total tackles and three solo tackles, allowing only one reception in coverage.
Originally committed to the Baylor Bears, Turner flipped his commitment the Ducks. Turner is from San Antonio, Texas and is six-foot, 190 pounds.
As a true freshman in 2023, Turner appeared in four games for the Ducks, utilizing a redshirt. Played 33 total snaps, including 17 on special teams and 16 on defense.
Turner was recruited by Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Grambling State, Houston, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Utah and UTSA.
The transfer portal is open from Dec. 9 to 28. Oregon Ducks players will have to make their decision before the Ducks play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The second window for entering the transfer portal is not until April.
The three Oregon players who have entered the portal to transfer are: edge rusher Jaxson Jones and offensive lineman Jac’Qawn McRoy.
As far as incoming transfers, Oregon is hosting the No. 1 ranked transfer portal safety in Dillon Thieneman, who is also visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day.
Lanning has shown the ability to land impact players out of the transfer portal, exemplified on the current roster by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Evan Stewart, defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson as well as defensive linemen Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, and Derrick Harmon.
Next up, Oregon plays in the Rose Bowl vs. the winner of No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee.
The undefeated Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California. The 13-0 Ducks clinched a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field with their 45-37 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Conference game.
Oregon will have 24 days between the Big Ten title game and the Rose Bowl, an interesting challenge for the 13-0 Ducks.
The Ducks' path through the bracket is more tumultuous than others' path due to a looming rematch with Ohio State and then possibly No. 5 Texas Longhorns. What does Lanning think about the tough bracket for Oregon?
"An opportunity, right?" Lanning said on the College Football Playoff Selection show. "In our world, we always talk about red light, green light. Focus on the things you can control, right? That's what we're gonna focus on. And winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy. You can ask coach Nick Saban. It's not supposed to be easy. So if our path's a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business."
