Oregon Duck Tight End Terrance Ferguson Suffers Head Injury, Will Not Return vs. UCLA Bruins
The latest injury report for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (3-0) face the UCLA Bruins (1-2) in week 5 of the 2024 college football season.
Welcome to 'Big Ten After Dark' featuring two former Pac-12 conference teams in Oregon and UCLA. Oregon vs. UCLA kicks off at 8 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game is broadcast on FOX.
Late in the second quarter, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a big hit from UCLA's Bryan Addison (former Oregon Duck) and took some time to get up. Ferguson walked off the field on his own power but had to go to the locker room before the half for further evaluation for a head injury.
Ferguson's quarterback and best friend, Dillon Gabriel, had some choice words for Addison after the hit.
Ferguson suffered a head injury and will not return to the game vs. UCLA, according to the FOX broadcast.
What is the latest on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., and cornerback Jahlil Florence?
The Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to stay undefeated in 2024. Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff and the Ducks' have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the Bruins. Here is the official injury report.
OREGON
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
QUESTIONABLE
none
UCLA
OUT
0 Donavan Pellot
1 Kanye Clark
1 Ale Kaho
2 Titus Atimalala
9 Dermaricus Davis
15 Braden Pagen
19 DJ Justice
31 Deshun Murrell
32 Tryoy Leigber
41 Tre Edwards
48 Joquarri Price
52 Jordan Abarca
58 Gary Smith
69 Oluwafunto Akinshilo
76 MarquiseThorpe-Taylor
81 Hudson Habermehl
82 Sam Summa
96 Jacob Busic
99 Keanu Williams
QUESTIONABLE
61 Jack Clarke
63 Kory Symington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed an injury update on Bedford (right knee), who has regressed in rehabilitation in Duck practice this week.
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford. "So, just trying to be aware of where he's at. If he's able to help us this week, we will. But always will put our players first and see where they're at in that process."
Bedford's status is one to monitor - The highly-regarded transfer from Indiana has not played yet for Oregon but his return would provide an exciting boost to the Oregon offensive line. Coach Lanning said he felt that the Ducks' offensive line found their rhythm against Oregon State. With excellent protection vs. the Beavers, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and added 64 yards on the ground which included a 54-yard touchdown.
For the Bruins, Coach DeShaun Foster revealed that defensive lineman Kanye Clark and defensive back Keanu Williams suffered season ending injuries in UCLA's loss to the LSU Tigers.
Williams was UCLA's starting defensive tackle who had a sack, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss in two games. Clark had two pass breakups and a solo tackle in two games.
“I feel for those guys and just one positive is we get them back next season,” Foster said.
UPDATES
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, 2 and 3. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Bedford got "dinged up" in practice, leading up to the game vs. UCLA. His limited practice suggests that Bedford will not be availably vs. the Bruins.
Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3. Bryant was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report prior to the win over Oregon State. Coach Lanning's most recent update on Bryant Jr. is that he will "be down for a bit."
Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for Week 1, 2 and 3, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return.
Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, 2 and 3, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return.
Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee) and both games in 2024 - no timetable for return.
Redshirt freshman tight end Travis Brashear: Was OUT (undisclosed) for Week 1, 2 and 3.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3, no timetable for return. Gardner has been using a scooter around the Oregon practice facility.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Ashton Porter: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3 due to personal reasons. Returned to practice this week.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3, no timetable for return.
