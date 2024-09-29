Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins Live Score Updates: Dillon Gabriel Scores First Big Ten Touchdown
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks Football team (3-0) is opening up their inaugural Big Ten Conference season by taking on former Pac-12 Conference foe the UCLA Bruins (1-2) during their first road game of the season at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite over UCLA in the late night showdown.
Last meeting in Pasadena in 2021, Oregon won 34-31. Can they make the same Hollywood magic happen tonight in "Tinsel Town?"
The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at 8 p.m. PT. This article will be updated live throughout the game. See below for the most recent score and injury news.
SECOND QUARTER
OREGON 10, UCLA 3
Q2 14:59 OREGON SCORES - After some duds in the passing game on this drive, Atticus Sappington kicks a 41-yard field goal.
Q1 - Oregon ends their first quarter drive with incomplete passes to Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson.
OREGON 7, UCLA 3
Q1 02:38 UCLA SCORES - After being held within 9 yards of the endzone, UCLA's Mateen Bhaghani kicks a 27 yard field goal on fourth down.
Q1 04:39 - UCLA's Ethan Garbers sacked by Jestin Jacobs and Derrick Harmon for a loss of one yard.
Q1 06:52 - UCLA's Ethan Garbers pass incomplete. After official review, 14-yard pass interference called on Oregon's Nikko Reed.
OREGON 7, UCLA 0
Q1 09:38 OREGON SCORES - Dillon Gabriel passes to Tez Johnson for a 12 yard touchdown. Kick by Atticus Sappington is good. Oregon has scored their first touchdown in the Big Ten Conference.
Q1 10:41 - UCLA's Ramon Handeron walks off field with inury. Oregon 2nd & 4.
Q1 11:01 - False Start on left guard Nishad Strother. 5 yard penalty accepted.
Q1 15:00 - Oregon starts with the ball. Fair kick-off.
FIRST QUARTER
Oregon's captains for the Week 5 Big Ten matchup vs. UCLA are: offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson and defensive back Nick Reed.
Oregon is fresh off its bye week. In Week 3, against the Oregon State Beavers, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel had an impressive showing on the run game. He punched in a 54-yard touchdown during the first quarter. On top of utilizing his legs more, Gabriel was 20-24 in passing and threw for 291 yards.
Oregon's offensive line did not allow a single sack against Oregon State and helped Oregon's offense gain 546 yards, including 240 rushing yards.
"I think the five are coming together and everyone is just putting it at the forefront of what we do," Gabriel said. "Naturally, you'll get results from what you emphasize."
Can Gabriel and the Ducks stay undefeated?
OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT
OREGON
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
QUESTIONABLE
none
UCLA
OUT
0 Donavan Pellot
1 Kanye Clark
1 Ale Kaho
2 Titus Atimalala
9 Dermaricus Davis
15 Braden Pagen
19 DJ Justice
31 Deshun Murrell
32 Tryoy Leigber
41 Tre Edwards
48 Joquarri Price
52 Jordan Abarca
58 Gary Smith
69 Oluwafunto Akinshilo
76 MarquiseThorpe-Taylor
81 Hudson Habermehl
82 Sam Summa
96 Jacob Busic
99 Keanu Williams
QUESTIONABLE
61 Jack Clarke
63 Kory Symington
