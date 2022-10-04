Oregon is 4-1 after its latest dominant win over the Stanford Cardinal in Autzen Stadium. Next up for Dan Lanning and the Ducks is another roadtrip, this time to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1)

SI Sportsbook odds

Point spread: Oregon -13 (-110) | Arizona +13 (-118)

Moneyline: Oregon -568 | Arizona +370

Point total: 70.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

This week's game is important for the Ducks not only to prove that they can win on the road, but it's also crucial for them to head into their bye week coming off a win the way the Pac-12 is shaping up.

Dan Lanning said on Monday that the team will take advantage of the trip to do some recruiting in Arizona, a state that's been very kind to the Ducks in recent years, including three commits in the 2023 cycle.

Oregon hasn't won in Tucson since 2011, so it's clear that Arizona presents a challenge they'd like to overcome.

