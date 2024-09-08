Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Score Updates
EUGENE - It's a fairly smokey evening in Autzen Stadium, but that won't stop the No. 7 Oregon Ducks Football team from trying to win their first game against the Boise State Broncos in program history.
The Ducks, coming off a 24-14 win against FCS team Idaho, needs to improve their efficiency on offense, specifically the run game, to have the scoreboard reflect their stats. Boise State enters week 2 after beating Georgia Southern 56-45 with a dominant rushing performance from running back Ashton Jeanty.
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates will be from the top of the article.
FIRST QUARTER
Game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon vs. Boise State is broadcast on Peacock. Peacock is free for Xfinity users and Instacart members. Otherwise a Peacock Premium plan starts at $7.99 a month.
OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT:
QUESTIONABLE
2 Jeffrey Bassa
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
77 Matthew Bedford
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
74 DaveIuli
85 Travis Brashear
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
POLLS: Oregon enters Week two ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a drop from Oregon's No. 3 preseason ranking. Boise State is unranked.
RECORD ALERT: Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two receptions away from becoming the third UO tight end ever to reach 100 career catches.
