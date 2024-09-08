Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Score Updates

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hoping to get a win against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Follow along for updates.

Ally Osborne

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans as he leads his team before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE - It's a fairly smokey evening in Autzen Stadium, but that won't stop the No. 7 Oregon Ducks Football team from trying to win their first game against the Boise State Broncos in program history.

The Ducks, coming off a 24-14 win against FCS team Idaho, needs to improve their efficiency on offense, specifically the run game, to have the scoreboard reflect their stats. Boise State enters week 2 after beating Georgia Southern 56-45 with a dominant rushing performance from running back Ashton Jeanty.

Follow along below for updates during the game.

Most recent updates will be from the top of the article.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot dances to the music of the marching band as they welcome the footba
FIRST QUARTER

Game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon vs. Boise State is broadcast on Peacock. Peacock is free for Xfinity users and Instacart members. Otherwise a Peacock Premium plan starts at $7.99 a month.

OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT:

QUESTIONABLE

2 Jeffrey Bassa
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
77 Matthew Bedford

OUT

6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
74 DaveIuli
85 Travis Brashear
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle

POLLS: Oregon enters Week two ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a drop from Oregon's No. 3 preseason ranking. Boise State is unranked.

RECORD ALERT: Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two receptions away from becoming the third UO tight end ever to reach 100 career catches.

