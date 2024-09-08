Oregon Ducks Beat Boise State On Last-Second Field Goal: Live Score Updates
EUGENE - It's a fairly smokey evening in Autzen Stadium, but that won't stop the No. 7 Oregon Ducks Football team from trying to win their first game against the Boise State Broncos in program history.
The Ducks, coming off a 24-14 win against FCS team Idaho, needs to improve their efficiency on offense, specifically the run game, to have the scoreboard reflect their stats. Boise State enters week 2 after beating Georgia Southern 56-45 with a dominant rushing performance from running back Ashton Jeanty.
OREGON WINS VS. BOISE STATE 37 - 34
Q4 0:00 OREGON SCORES - Atticus Sappington kicks in the extra three for 25 yards.
Q4 0:02 - Oregon time out.
Q4 0:26 - Dillon Gabriel rushes for 2. Oregon 4th down and goal.
Q4 0:30 - Oregon takes their first time out of the half.
Q4 0:39 - Boise State time out. Their final of the half.
Q4 0:43 - Boise State time out. Their second of the half.
Q4 0:43 - Jordan James runs up the middle for 11 yards and a Duck 1st down. Ducks 1st and goal.
Q4 1:34 - Dillon Gabriel pass incomplete to Treashon Holden. Broncos Jeremiah Earby gets a pass interference for a 15 yard penalty.
Q4 3:40 - Oregon staves off Boise State run game. Boise State punts on 4th down.
Q4 4:44 - Dillon Gabriel deep pass incomplete to Traeshon Holden. Ducks to punt.
Q4 4:51 - Dillon Gabriel deep pass incomplete to Evan Stewart. 3rd down 16.
Q4 5:54 - Illegal shifting called on Oregon, 5 yard penalty.
Q4 7:44 - Jordan Burch completes a sack to force a 4th down and punt.
Oregon 34, Boise State 34
Q4 10:15 OREGON SCORES - Noah Whittington receives the kick and runs for 100 yards to the house. Play under further review. Ruling on the field is confirmed a touchdown. Kick is good.
Oregon 27, Boise State 34
Q4 10:20 BOISE STATE SCORES - Ashton Jeanty runs in an 8 yard touchdown. Play is under review. Ruling stands. Kick is good.
Q4 12:24 - Dillon Gabriel rushes for 1 yard and fumbles. Broncos recover.
Oregon 27, Boise State 27
Q4 13:17 BOISE STATE SCORES - Ashton Jeanty rushes for 70 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q4 13:23 - Dillon Gabriel passes to Patrick Herbert for a 5 yard run. Herbert fumbles, Boise State recovers.
Q4 14:05 - Dillon Gabriel takes a quarterback keeper for 9 yards and a first down.
Oregon 27, Boise State 20
FOURTH QUARTER
Q3 0:22 - Broncos attempt a field goal and miss. Ducks take over.
Q3 0:48 - Pass ruled incomplete. Broncos 4th down.
Q3 0:48 - Oregon got several great play stops on the Broncos before Prince Straughn catches an 11 yard ball on the Oregon 26. Play is under further review.
Oregon 27, Boise State 20
Q3 4:13 OREGON SCORES - Tez Johnson returns the punt for an 85 yard touchdown run!
Q3 4:22 - Devon Jackson gets a big stop on a long pass to force a punt. Oregon's ball.
Q3 4:24 - Jabbar Muhammad gets an incomplete on a deep ball to Broncos' Austin Bolt.
Q3 5:05 - Oregon not able to get the run going and is forced to punt. Broncos recieve on their 38 yard line.
Q3 7:31 - Holding called on Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou. 7 yard penalty 1st down.
Q3 8:16 - Oregon's defense blocks another deep ball from Boise State. Broncos forced to punt.
Q3 8:23 - Jordan Burch NEARLY intercepts Boise State but instead forces an incomplete and 3rd down.
Oregon 20, Boise State 20
Q3 9:09 OREGON SCORES - Traeshon Holden catches short pass from Gabriel for a 59 yard touchdown run. Kick no good.
Q3 10:52 - Holding, Marcus Harper II. 10 yard penalty.
Q3 11:22 - Targeting called on Boise State's Jeremiah Earby. 15 yard penalty and 1st down for Ducks.
Q3 11:22 - Dillon Gabriel quarterback keeps for 2 yards. Hit late. Targeting call under further review.
Q3 12:22 - Boise State pass incomplete to force a Broncos' 4th down. Derrick Harmon hurried the QB.
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME: OREGON 14, BOISE STATE 20
Oregon 14, Boise State 20
Q2 0:02 BOISE STATE SCORES - Oregon defense holds the Broncos to a field goal.
Q2 0:46 - Boise State time out. First of the half.
Q2 1:04 - Broncos long pass to Austin Bolt incomplete broken up by Jabbar Muhammad.
Q2 2:34 - Oregon forced to punt. 2 minute time out in play.
Q2 2:38 - Gabriel's pass to Evan Stewart incomplete. Pocket keeps getting breached.
Oregon 14, Boise State 17
Q2 5:22 BOISE STATE SCORES - Maddux Madsen passes short to Cameron Camper for 17 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 6:51 - Dillon Gabriel sacked for a loss of 11 yards. 4th down.
Q2 7:55 - Traeshon Holden called for unsportsmanlike conduct. 10 yard penalty.
Q2 8:26 - Kenyon Sadiq called for holding. 10 yard penalty to 18 yard line.
Q2 8:41 - Boise State pass incomplete. Broncos forced to punt.
Q2 9:28 - Boise State receives punt on their 25 yard line.
Oregon 14, Boise State 10
Q2 9:33 OREGON SCORES - Dillon Gabriel passes to Evan Stewart for 34 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 9:35 - Tez Johnson makes a great kick reception to land Ducks on Boise state 34.
Q2 10:22 - Two excellent coverages for Oregon's defense forces a first down.
Q2 11:10 - Jordan Burch blocks Boise State pass with his body.
Q2 11:57 - Dillon Gabriel sacked for loss of 7 yards. Oregon punts.
Q2 12:36 - Dillon Gabriel sacked for loss of 8 yards.
Oregon 7, Boise State 10
Q2 14:20 BOISE STATE SCORES - Ashton Jeanty rushes 3 yards for Boise State touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 14:53 - Tysheem Johnson takes down Ashton Jeanty at the 3. 3,3,3 for Broncos.
END OF 1ST QUARTER - Oregon 7, Broncos 3
Q1 0:49 - Roughing the Passer called on Ducks' Derrick Harmon. Puts ball on 10 yard line. Boise 1st down.
Q1 2:38 - Illegal formation called on Boise State. 5 yard penalty to Oregon 31; 2nd and 8 for Broncos.
Oregon 7, Boise State 3.
Q1 4:36 OREGON SCORES - Dillon Gabriel rushes for one yard to punch in Oregon's first touchdown. Kick is good.
Q1 5:15 - Dillon Gabriel throws 67 yards deep to Evan Stewart for Oregon 1st down.
Q1 5:40 - Oregon forces Boise State punt from 4th and 2. Ducks 1st down on their 28 yard line.
Q1 - Brandon Johnson tackles Broncos' Ashton Jeanty for a 2 yard loss.
Q1 7:39 - Ducks forced to punt after failing to convert a 4th and 1.
Oregon 0, Boise State 3
Q1 9:29 BOISE SCORES - Boise State kicks a 25 yard field goal.
Q1 10:23 - False start called on Bronco's #65 Hall Schmidt 5 yard penalty.
Q1 11:46 - Bronco's starting RG Roger Carreon down with injury. He's carted off the field and to the locker room.
Q1 12:36 - Oregon is forced to punt.
Q1 14:21 - Dillon Gabriel is sacked by Broncos
FIRST QUARTER
Game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon vs. Boise State is broadcast on Peacock. Peacock is free for Xfinity users and Instacart members. Otherwise a Peacock Premium plan starts at $7.99 a month.
OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT:
QUESTIONABLE
2 Jeffrey Bassa
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
77 Matthew Bedford
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
74 DaveIuli
85 Travis Brashear
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
POLLS: Oregon enters Week two ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a drop from Oregon's No. 3 preseason ranking. Boise State is unranked.
RECORD ALERT: Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two receptions away from becoming the third UO tight end ever to reach 100 career catches.
