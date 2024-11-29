Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies Injury Report: Tez Johnson Available, Jordan Burch Questionable
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks remain the No. 1 team in the nation for the sixth consecutive week. The Ducks are 11-0 and aiming for their 12th win of the season on Saturday against the Washington Huskies in a highly anticipated rivalry game. However, injuries have plagued the Ducks in recent weeks.
Receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch, offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, and others have missed time this season. Johnson is available to play vs. Washington, according to the official injury report, while Burch and Harper II are listed as questionable.
Here is the official report:
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
17 Kyler Kasper (Season)
50 Tionne Gray
77 Matthew Bedford (Season)
83 Roger Saleapaga (Season)
QUESTIONABLE
1 Jordan Burch
55 Marcus Harper II
93 My’Keil Gardner
95 Keyon Ware-Hudson
Tez Johnson
Tez Johnson announced on Tuesday that he may be ready to return to the field after sustaining a shoulder injury in Oregon's victory over Michigan on November 2. The wide receiver shared the news on his Instagram story, posting a photo of himself dancing at Autzen Stadium with the caption, "He's back."
Following the injury, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the situation, stating that surgery was not anticipated for Johnson.
“(Tez Johnson) will be down in the near future, but I do anticipate getting Tez back,” Lanning said at the time.
Johnson’s return is expected for the upcoming game against Washington. However, when asked about the Instagram post, Lanning said:
“Yeah, I'm not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they're ready to go.”
Jordan Burch
Ducks pass rusher Jordan Burch has missed four games this season due to injuries, with the first occurring during practice before the matchup against Ohio State.
“I was doing a drill, my foot got stuck in the ground, and I had a little injury. It took a minute to figure out what was going on. Once they told me what it was and that I’d be out for a few weeks, I knew I’d be fine,” Burch explained. “I was a little sad, but I knew my guys had my back. I didn’t have any worries about what was going to happen.”
Burch suffered a second injury—an ankle issue—during Oregon’s 39–18 victory over Maryland and was sidelined for the Wisconsin game. Although the full extent of the injury remains unclear, Lanning shared ahead of the Wisconsin matchup that Burch had been participating in limited practice activities. This could signal his readiness for a return against Washington.
Marcus Harper II
Marcus Harper II, a fourth-year offensive lineman, sustained an apparent left knee injury during the final quarter of Oregon’s win over Michigan. He did not play in the following game against Wisconsin.
After the Michigan game, Coach Lanning expressed optimism about Harper’s recovery, stating that both Harper and Tez Johnson were expected to return this season. With an additional week of rest, Harper’s return for the Washington game seems likely.
“Neither one of those injuries are as bad as maybe they appeared on the field,” Lanning said. “I think we’ll have those guys back, but I don’t know when that looks like right now. But we’ll do what we always do: take care of the players and what’s in the best interest of them, and both those guys are fighting to get back as soon as we can have them.”
Jahlil Florence
Jahlil Florence, a junior defensive back, was a nine-game starter for the Ducks last season, but his 2023 season was cut short due to a knee injury sustained in November against Arizona State. Florence has been listed as out for every game so far this season. However, a post by the defensive back on social media has fans speculating that Florence may be ready to return to the field soon. He has also been participating in practice over the past few weeks.
Matthew Bedford
Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford has been out for most of the season with a knee injury. Bedford was projected to be a starter for the Ducks this season but has been limited to just a few snaps in Week 3 against Oregon State. Bedford has been listed as out in Oregon’s availability reports for the past eight games.
My’Keil Gardner
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner has been sidelined all season with an undisclosed injury. While there is little information about the defensive lineman’s condition, Lanning commented on Gardner’s potential to play, saying:
"Possibly. We'll continue to assess where he's at and feel it out."
Dakoda Fields
Defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been out all season with a knee injury, and no timetable has been provided for his return.
Khamari Terrell
Khamari Terrell, another defensive back, has missed most of the season and has not traveled with the team for away games. He was listed as out for the Wisconsin game and will likely miss the upcoming Washington matchup.
Zach Grisham
The redshirt sophomore defensive back has been sidelined since Oregon's game against Boise State on Sept. 7. He has been officially listed as out for the past seven games, with no timeline provided for his return.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'