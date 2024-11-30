LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies: Dillon Gabriel Bounce Back?
EUGENE - It's the final regular season game for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, and what better way to round out a so-far perfect season then to challenge the Ducks' biggest Big Ten Conference rival: the Washington Huskies.
A lot is on the line for this match up, as Oregon winning would make them the only team in the nation with a spotless record entering post season play. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has yet to defeat their foe from the north during his tenure, with last years' losses to the Huskies still fresh in Oregon athletes' minds.
Follow below for in game updates. The latest updates are at the top of the article.
PREGAME
The Ducks enter this contest off a bye week and a nail-biting 16-13 win the week prior on the road at the Wisconsin Badgers. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel had his worst game of the season, going 22-31 in passing and picked up 218 yards with one interception. For the first time all year, Gabriel did not throw a passing touchdown. Oregon's sole touchdown came with an 11-yard rush from senior running back Jordan James, but the rest of Oregon's points relied on senior kicker Atticus Sappington. Senior wide receiver Tez Johnson was out with an injury, and his absence was felt as Gabriel's mid-range and deep balls rarely connected to their targets.
In terms of defense, Oregon looks unstoppable. Senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the team in tackles with nine total, seven individual, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Boettcher spoke to the media earlier this week about what this rivalry means to him.
“There’s a little extra to this game and for those who say there’s not, don’t worry about the opponent, I think that’s a little B.S. I hate the Huskies. I’ve never liked ’em. So I’ll be playing my butt off when the ball’s kicked off. Yeah, it’s time to go," Boettcher said.
Linebacker Teitum Tuitoti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei are also players to watch after their stellar performances against the Badgers. Both athletes recorded sacks and tackles for loss, with Uiagalelei having a crucial interception late in the Wisconsin game that pushed Oregon over the finish line to secure the "W."
As for the Washington Huskies, they're 6-5 on their season after previous head coach Kalen Deboer left for Alabama, with former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch taking the reigns and a team bleeding players into the transfer portal. They're entering this game with a 31-19 home win against the UCLA Bruins, with Will Rogers and Demond Williams Jr. switching in at quarterback. Rogers went 13-21 in passing for 115 yards and two interceptions. Washington's biggest strength is their rushing game with running back Jonah Coleman surpassing 1,000 yards on the season during their UCLA contest and will likely be relied on heavily for this game.
INJURY REPORT
The injury report will be released two hours before kickoff.
HISTORY
The first time Oregon and Washington played each other was on Dec. 1, 1900. Washington currently leads in overall victories 48-63, with Oregon's home streak being 30-24-4. In the last 10 years, the series is evenly split with both teams winning five games a piece.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Rematch
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks