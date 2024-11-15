Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James Questionable?
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks head to Madison, Wisconsin, for their final road game of the regular season, where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, but defensive lineman Jordan Burch and running back Jordan James went down with potential injuries.
Burch, who missed three games earlier in the season due to a knee injury, hurt an ankle during the game. James was limited to just one carry in the second half against Maryland. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems optimistic about their return for Wisconsin.
“We’ll continue to evaluate them to see if they're available. We've had those guys out there helping us, so we'll see what it looks like,” said Lanning on Burch and James.
It is not clear if Burch or James will take the field against Wisconsin, but luckily for the Ducks, Gary Bryant Jr. and Dave Iuli are officially off the injury report and ready to contribute.
Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson will likely be out for the upcoming game. Johnson went down after an 11-yard reception against Michigan and has not seen the field since. However, after the game against Wisconsin, the Ducks will be on a bye, giving the receiver almost four weeks to heal.
"I think he's doing well," Lanning said. "We'll continue to evaluate where he's at for us, but he's doing well."
Senior right guard Marcus Harper II was also injured against the Wolverines, staying down for a while before walking to the injury tent. Harper missed the competition against Maryland, ending his streak of 23 consecutive starts. Harper is also not expected to play against Wisconsin.
Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and his status remains uncertain. Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been sidelined since late August due to a knee injury with no set timetable for his return.
Sophomore receiver Kyler Kasper has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury.
"I don't know that he will," Lanning said when asked if Kasper would play again this season. "And again, we'll always put the player first. He's trying his tail off to rehab his way back. He's been doing such a great job for us this year. I'm really proud of his growth, but if he's able to, fantastic. But I'm not anticipating that necessarily happening."
Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said regarding Gardner before the season opener against Idaho.
Both defensive back Khamari Terrell and redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham are also likely to miss the Wisconsin game.
The Ducks and Badgers kickoff at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Ducks like Burch, James, and Johnson will be able to contribute against Wisconsin.
This article will be updated when the Big Ten releases availability reports, two hours before kickoff.
