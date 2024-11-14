How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks remain the No. 1 team in the nation for the fourth consecutive week following a 39-18 victory at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Ducks have just two regular-season games left before heading into the postseason.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Ducks will head to Madison, Wisconsin, for a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers in Camp Randall Stadium. UO is one of just four remaining undefeated teams in the country, getting out to a 10-0 start for the third time in program history (2012, 2010). Oregon is looking to remain undefeated and add another win to its record in Madison over the Badgers.
How to watch:
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (10-0) will take on the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Preview:
The Ducks enter Saturday’s game as a 14-point favorite over the Badgers. Wisconsin holds a 5-4 overall record with losses to Alabama (42-10), USC (38-21), Penn State (28-13), and Iowa (42-10).
Saturday will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Oregon and Wisconsin. The series is currently even at three wins each; however, the Ducks have won three straight against the Badgers, including victories in the 2020 and 2012 Rose Bowls.
The Ducks enter Saturday’s game fresh off a historic performance from starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who now holds the NCAA record for total touchdowns. During Oregon’s win over Maryland, Gabriel threw three touchdowns, giving him 180 total career touchdowns, surpassing Case Keenum's 178 for the FBS record. Gabriel tied the record with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson late in the first half, and he made history in the third quarter with a three-yard touchdown pass to lineman Genorris Wilson. Gabriel is on track to break yet another record as he is just eight touchdown passes away from breaking Keenum’s all-time record for touchdown passes (155). Gabriel currently has 147 in his career.
Defensively, the Ducks are ranked No. 9 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 16 points per game and keeping opponents to under 20 points in eight different games this season.
Despite success on both offense and defense, there are still plenty of mistakes to clean up if the Ducks want a chance at securing the program’s first-ever national championship. Against the Terrapins, the Ducks committed a season-high 12 penalties for 95 yards, something Oregon coach Dan Lanning needs his team to clean up as they face Wisconsin on the road.
"Yes, some of them were warranted, for sure, and I wouldn't say that there were, like, egregious ones that were missed,” Lanning said. "There are reasons, so we can improve in our technique. There's execution that we can do better. And, you know, again, on Wednesday last week, we had some in practice, so that usually shows up in the game. So we have to do a good job of addressing it and making sure we eliminate them."
To succeed at Camp Randall and avoid an upset on Saturday, the Ducks must play cleaner than they did against Maryland.
Although Wisconsin’s record may not show it, the Badgers boast one of the most dominant secondaries in the conference.
"I think this is one of the more talented secondaries that we've seen," said Lanning.
Wisconsin’s secondary is headlined by corner Ricardo Hallman. The 5-foot-10 junior out of Miami, Florida, has eight solo tackles and four pass deflections this season. Last season as a sophomore, Hallman had seven interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Hallman’s success in the secondary has led opposing offenses to rely on their second wide receiver as offensive coordinators seek to avoid throwing the ball in Hallman’s direction.
"Yeah, I think that's probably smart, right, as a football coach, not to throw to a guy that's gonna make a lot of plays on the ball. I mean, how many picks did he have last year? Seven? You know, the guy had seven picks last year. And, you know, why not throw in the other direction? That makes a little bit of sense,” Lanning said. “That being said, you know, I think it's much more challenging for a defense whenever you can work the entire field. But there's a reason people aren't testing him, you know, because he's a talented player."
Offensively, the Badgers are led by sophomore starting quarterback Braedyn Locke. Locke has thrown for 1,418 yards and eight touchdowns this season and is protected by a big and highly physical offensive line.
"Yeah, I mean, they're big, right? It's one of those ones where you look at them and you say, okay, that's what an offensive line is supposed to look like. They have great size up front. They have the ability to move you, you know, but when you look at it, you're like, okay, that's what a Wisconsin offensive line looks like,” explained Lanning ahead of the matchup.
A win over Wisconsin would make the Ducks 11-0 for just the second time in program history, joining the 2010 team. A win would also improve Oregon to 10-1 all-time when ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Prediction: The Wisconsin Badgers are undoubtedly a talented team that can create high-pressure situations in crucial moments. The No. 1 Ducks have recently had trouble with penalties, something Wisconsin could capitalize on if the Ducks have a similar performance like they had against Maryland. However, despite Oregon’s recent struggles with penalties, Oregon has proven week after week why it is the No. 1 program in college football, and the program’s undefeated season will not end at Camp Randall.
Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Wisconsin 17
