Oregon Football 2022 Schedule Released

The Ducks draw many of their toughest matchups at home in Eugene.

The Pac-12 released the 2022 schedule on Thursday. Many of Oregon's premier matchups will be at home in Eugene next season.

September 3 vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA)

September 10 vs. Eastern Washington (Eugene, OR)

September 17 vs. BYU (Eugene OR)

September 24 @ Washington State (Pullman, WA)

October 1 vs. Stanford (Eugene, OR)

October 8 @ Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

BYE

October 22 vs. UCLA (Eugene, OR)

October 29 @ California (Berkeley, CA)

November 5 @Colorado (Boulder, CO)

November 12 vs. Washington (Eugene, OR)

November 19 vs. Utah (Eugene, OR)

November 25 @ Oregon State (Corvallis, OR)

Anthony Jones flips from Texas to Oregon

