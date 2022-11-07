It was a wild week of college football.

On a weekend that featured one of the best slate's of the season, LSU upset Alabama for a thrilling 32-31 win and Notre Dame upset previously undefeated Clemson in a 35-14 blowout.

Oregon handled its business with a 49-10 win over Colorado and there was a bit of shakeup in the Pac-12, as Washington defeated Oregon State 24-21 to reenter the top 25 the week the Huskies and Ducks face off.

Find the fully updated AP Top 25 poll below.

1. Georgia 9-0

2. Ohio State 9-0

3. Michigan 9-0

4. TCU 9-0

5. Tennessee 8-1

6. Oregon 8-1

7. LSU 7-2

8. USC 8-1

9. UCLA 8-1

10. Alabama 7-2

11. Ole Miss 8-1

12. Clemson 8-1

13. Utah 7-2

14. Penn State 7-2

15. North Carolina 8-1

16. Tulane 8-1

17. North Carolina State 7-2

18. Texas 6-3

19. Liberty 8-1

20. Notre Dame 6-3

21. Illinois 7-2

22. UCF 7-2

23. Kansas State 6-3

24. Washington 7-2

25. Florida State 6-3

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Costal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

