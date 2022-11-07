Oregon Climbs to No. 6 in AP Poll After Win Over Colorado
It was a wild week of college football.
On a weekend that featured one of the best slate's of the season, LSU upset Alabama for a thrilling 32-31 win and Notre Dame upset previously undefeated Clemson in a 35-14 blowout.
Oregon handled its business with a 49-10 win over Colorado and there was a bit of shakeup in the Pac-12, as Washington defeated Oregon State 24-21 to reenter the top 25 the week the Huskies and Ducks face off.
Find the fully updated AP Top 25 poll below.
1. Georgia 9-0
2. Ohio State 9-0
3. Michigan 9-0
4. TCU 9-0
5. Tennessee 8-1
6. Oregon 8-1
7. LSU 7-2
8. USC 8-1
9. UCLA 8-1
10. Alabama 7-2
11. Ole Miss 8-1
12. Clemson 8-1
13. Utah 7-2
14. Penn State 7-2
Three Up/Three Down: Ducks Beat Buffs on the Road
Oregon earns an important win before facing the Huskies at home.
Oregon Stomps Colorado 49-10 in Another Offensive Explosion
The Ducks stayed hot and secured their eighth straight win on Saturday.
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
The Ducks recently offered a very intriguing passer in the 2025 class.
15. North Carolina 8-1
16. Tulane 8-1
17. North Carolina State 7-2
18. Texas 6-3
19. Liberty 8-1
20. Notre Dame 6-3
21. Illinois 7-2
22. UCF 7-2
23. Kansas State 6-3
24. Washington 7-2
25. Florida State 6-3
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Costal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1
READ MORE: Three up/three down-Oregon defeats Colorado 49-10
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox