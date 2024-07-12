Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
2. Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle, Detroit Lions
The highest paid offensive tackle currently playing in the NFL, Penei Sewell signed a jaw-dropping $112,000,000 contract with the Detroit Lions this year.
Playing for Oregon from 2018 to 2020, Sewell garnered plenty of praise. He was a day one starter for the university, but missed six games due to an ankle injury later in the year. His sophomore year, he won Polynesian Play of the Year with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as well as became the first Polynesian player to win the Outland Trophy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sewell opted out of the 2020 year to enter the NFL Draft.
Sewell was drafted in the seventh pick overall by the Detroit Lions. In his first year, he made the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team. In 2022, he was named a Pro-Bowl alternate after starting the whole season. The next year, Sewell helped the Lions get to their first NFC Championship in 31 years and made his second Pro Bowl team.
Sewell will earn a guaranteed $1,446,236 with a signing bonus of $6,721,649.