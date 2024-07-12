Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
1. Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Finally, we land on another historic year and the highest earning Duck of them all: Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert’s total contract value adds up to $262,500,000. That’s a lot of money for one of his favorite hobbies, fishing.
Herbert played for Oregon from 2016 to 2019. During that time, Herbert racked up more awards than we can list. From being the Second player in Pac-12 history to win the William V. Campbell Trophy and Second Oregon athlete in any sport to be named the Division one CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year, to punching in a 29-13 record over 42 college starts with 40 of those games involving a touchdown, Herbert is an icon for the Oregon Ducks.
Now, after playing four years with the Chargers, Herbert is an established name in the NFL. At 31 passes, Herbert holds the most passing touchdowns by a rookie and most completions by a rookie at 396. Last season, Herbert signed his current deal, which at the time made him the highest paid NFL player in history. Herbert played through the season until he broke his index finger, which resulted in season ending surgery.
Herbert will make a guaranteed $6,000,000 with a signing bonus of $3,224,375 and option of $10,121,300.
