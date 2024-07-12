Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
3. DeForest Buckner, Defensive Lineman, Indianapolis Colts
One of Oregon’s two picks from the 2016 NFL Draft and eight year NFL veteran, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner’s contract has a total value of $46,000,000.
A beast in his position during his time with the Ducks, Buckner played for Oregon from 2012 to 2015. Buckner played in all available games during his tenure, recording 232 total tackles and 18 sacks for 124 yards. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the second athlete to be named so from the Ducks since 1983 and won the Morris Trophy.
In his professional career so far, Buckner is dominant. He’s a three time Pro-Bowl selection, Second Team All Pro, and First Team All Pro. He played eight years with the 49ers before being traded to the Colts for a 2020 first round draft pick. He re-signed with the Colts this year.
In 2024, Buckner will make a guaranteed $2,250,000 with a $6,100,000 prorated signing bonus.