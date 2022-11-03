Oregon has just released their week 10 uniform combination for this week’s matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Ducks will go back into the closet and bring out the eggshell uniforms for a second time this season, but with a small twist.

This week's athlete model is defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who was a part of the Colorado program before transferring to Oregon this offseason.

Gonzalez is seen here posing inside of the player locker room rocking the base eggshell uniforms that have quickly become a fan favorite. The uniform has the same features as game six against Arizona this year: a nightmare green helmet with the Oregon “O” on the back of the helmet with an eggshell camo with black and white bumpers displaying the Duck's name.

The jersey is the same primary white eggshell jersey color way with nightmare green chrome numbers, logos and the Duck-studded wings on the shoulders. This week’s smaller twist is the addition of the nightmare green pants rather than the white from game six. Accessories will be eggshell-themed with a hint of nightmare green.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

This uniform combination was last worn against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship last season. Oregon never likes to wear the same thing twice in a season so adding some flare with the nightmare green pants is a nice touch, especially for how well it looked under Allegiant Stadium's lights in 2021.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa vs. the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Last year the Ducks hosted the Buffs during Halloween weekend where they wore their black and yellow uniform combo that we have yet to see this season.

The Colorado Buffs have not made any official announcement for their uniform combination for week 10, but they tend to go with more of a traditional uniform set with a few different combinations.

The Buffaloes displaying their all-black attire against the Arizona Sun Devils last week. © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

We can expect to see them break out their standard gold helmet with a black face mask and logos or their all-black helmet they have worn a few times this year. The jersey should be black followed by either gold or black pants.

Oregon takes on Colorado in Boulder this weekend on ESPN at 12:30 PM P.T.

