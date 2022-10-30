Skip to main content

Oregon Remains at No. 8 in AP Poll After Road Win Over Cal

Tracking the latest movement across the college football landscape after week 9.
The Oregon Ducks went on the road and beat the California Golden Bears 42-24 this weekend.

While it may have been a slow start for Dan Lanning's squad, they caught first after the first quarter and compiled 586 yards of offense behind six total touchdowns from quarterback Bo Nix

Some backups came in on defense late in the game and Cal scored 14 points, but it was a solid win and Lanning knows his team still isn't playing isn't playing to their full potential.

Find the fully updated AP poll below.

1. Georgia 8-0 (1,528 points, 30 first place votes)

2. Ohio State 8-0 (1,500 points, 15 first place votes)

3. Tennessee 8-0 (1,500 points, 18 first place votes)

4. Michigan 8-0

5. Clemson 8-0

6. Alabama 7-1

7. TCU 8-0

8. Oregon 7-1

9. USC 7-1

10. UCLA 7-1

11. Ole Miss 8-1

12. Utah 6-2

13. Kansas State 6-2

14. Illinois 7-1

15. LSU 6-2

16. Penn State 6-2

17. North Carolina 7-1

18. Oklahoma State 6-2

19. Tulane 7-1

20. Wake Forest 6-2

21. North Carolina State 6-2

22. Syracuse 6-2

23. Liberty 7-1

24. Oregon State 6-2

25. UCF 6-2

Others receiving votes: Texas (58), Kentucky (57), Maryland (36), Cincinnati (32), Notre Dame (24), Washington (12), Arkansas (11), Baylor (9), Coastal Carolina (8), Florida State (8), Troy (7), Mississippi State (5), Boise State (4), East Carolina (2), South Carolina (2), Louisville (1), UTSA (1)

Five Pac-12 schools were ranked in the latest top 25, two of which are on the schedule for the Ducks in Utah and Oregon State. Washington was just outside the group but received 12 votes after having a bye this week.

The Ducks head to Boulder next week to face the Pac-12's worst team in Colorado.

