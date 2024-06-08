Oregon Football's Troy Dye Facing Cut from the Los Angeles Chargers?
Former Oregon Ducks star Troy Dye recently signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after playing four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal also reunited Dye with former teammate and Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert. Dye spoke at length about his respect for Herbert and expressed excitement about playing once again with his Ducks teammate.
However, due to roster moves by the Chargers, the reunion may end before it gets started.
A recent article in the Sporting News noted that the Chargers have added multiple linebackers during the offseason, signing Bud Dupree, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons, and Denzel Perryman, of the Houston Texans. They also used their third-round 2024 draft pick to select Junior Colson, a former inside linebacker from Michigan. Colson and returning special teamer Nick Neimann are both listed ahead of Dye in an early pre-season depth chart from ESPN.
Given the logjam at the linebacker spot, this competition may boil down to special teams play. Niemann is an athletic player and has been a fixture on the Chargers special teams since being drafted in 2021.
Dye has appeared in 60 games, with eight starts, during his career at Minnesota. Like Niemann, most of his work on the field has been on special teams. If Dye wants to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, he will need to put on a show that reflects the results he had while with the Ducks.
Dye played four years at the University of Oregon and helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship and the Rose Bowl in his final season, earning Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was also the first player in Oregon history to lead the team in tackles each of his four years. Dye started 48 of his 50 career games with the Ducks, finishing with the third-most tackles (397) in school history. In addition, he had 15 sacks, five interceptions, 44 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.
Dye is certainly a competitor as evidenced by his college and NFL career to date. Regardless of the odds, you can count on this former Ducks star to do what it takes to secure a roster spot.