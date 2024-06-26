Oregon Football Unveils All-Black "Generation O" Uniform
The "Fly Era" is set to take flight this fall.
Oregon Football has unveiled its first uniform for the "Generation O" series. The all-black uniform is dubbed "Fly Era".
The helmet features classic white wings on a black base. The black jersey has an "O" with wings on the collar reminiscent of past jerseys. The pants, also black, complete an intimidating look and set a high bar for future uniforms.
With these in the bag, Oregon is sure to give opponents the same response as my 3-year-old daughter when she watched the reveal video with me: "that's a bad dream".
Five different jerseys are expected to be unveiled for the "Generation O" series, though no timetable has been announced as to when those will become public.
The "Generation O" series is just the latest in a long history between Oregon and Nike. Oregon Athletics this week released a 25 minute video called "Rooted in Substance - The History of Oregon & Nike's Relationship".
The story begins with Phil Knight's dream as a Duck student-athlete to the success in the 1990s to the evolution of "Generation O".
