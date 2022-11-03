Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions

Following their 42-24 win over the California Golden Bears, the Oregon Ducks draw a week 10 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

It's been a rough year in Boulder. After all the team fired Karl Dorrell around the halfway mark and sits at the bottom of the conference with a 1-7 overall record, mustering just one win over the aforementioned Cal Golden Bears.

Like we do every week, our team of writers got together to predict the outcome of this week's Oregon game.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 55 Colorado 24

With Washington, Utah and Oregon State looming ahead of potential postseason games, the Ducks would be wise to make the most of their final tune-up game here against Colorado.

The truth is the Ducks could use a tune-up now more than ever. The injury bug finally bit Oregon last week: outside linebacker DJ Johnson, wide receiver Chase Cota, and defensive tackle Sam Taimani are all questionable for the game, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is suspended for the first half following his targeting call against Cal.

With question marks on both sides of the ball, the Ducks will need players to rise up on the depth chart. Luckily, the Buffaloes have even more key players injured. Interim Head Coach Mike Sanford has been missing his starting quarterback and running back, although it looks like Alex Fontano could be back for this one.

Look for running backs Noah Whittington and Bucky Irving to be heavily involved in the air and ground game. And look for the Ducks to string together their eighth straight high-scoring victory.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 66 Colorado 24

Oregon is on a very good winning streak against conference opponents, and I expect to see them rack another win fairly easy this weekend. The Buffs have been struggling all season long, only securing one win against the Cal Bears.

Dan Lanning talks about how he has yet to see Oregon's best performance, but I think this game may be a step in the right direction. With an even easier opponent this weekend the Ducks will need to shake off some rust before they play Washington, Utah and Oregon State in a long three-week bender to close the regular season.

Oregon has also shown that playing down to their opponents is not a part of this 2022 resume. The offense should dominate, which will surely bring some juice back to the defense to get themselves prepared down the road.

Of course, anything can happen in the world of college football, but I have a hard time seeing the Ducks losing this one.

Eric Berniker

Prediction: Oregon 49 Colorado 10

At 1-7 the Buffs rank last in every major category; points per game, yards per game, and points allowed per game among others.

Conversely, the Ducks remain the top rushing offense in the Pac-12, averaging 235.8 yards per game. Every metric on paper suggests Oregon should have their way getting stops and then running the ball all over the porous Colorado defense.

Averaging an abysmal 182 yards per game passing, (the only team in the Pac-12 below 200 ypg) the Buffs' passing attack will have to operate against their former teammate and perennial first round NFL Draft pick in cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin both made the move from Boulder to Eugene entering this season. To the surprise of some, it's a move that they've navigated fairly well, touting a middle of the road passing defense that ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with opponents averaging 246.5 passing yards per game.

With the Ducks on the outside looking in on the college football playoff, expect Oregon to run the score up to make a statement to the Playoff committee.

Quarterback Bo Nix is squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophynd he's in a groove with his favorite target Troy Franklin, meaning Oregon has a multitude of ways to gash the Buffs.

I predict an Oregon victory with plenty of time for the Ducks to empty the bench and get some younger guys reps. The defense and offense have gotten better each week and should have no problems taking care of a Colorado team lacking an identity.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 42 Colorado 10

I don’t think Oregon will have as much trouble finding their rhythm this game as they did against Cal. I see Nix having another big game before a tough final stretch of the season. Oregon should win convincingly.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 63 Colorado 13

I'm not gonna rock the boat here. Let's keep it simple. Oregon is on a roll and very few things have gone right for the Buffs this season.

The Ducks should have no problem moving the ball and putting up a ton of points and the defense should turn in a dominant performance against an offense that ranks near the bottom of the Pac in nearly every category.

There's still some areas that need to be cleaned up and that should be doable in a game like this. An early lead would be nice to get some of the backups in to get them snaps that could be valuable for later on in the season.

