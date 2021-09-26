September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Tracking the latest movements in the AP Poll.
Author:

Following a 41-19 win over Arizona, the Ducks held steady at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 released Sunday. 

Here's the full poll.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati 

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Sewell DJ James Arizona Tackle
Play
Football

Oregon Holds Steady at No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25

Tracking the latest movement in the rankings after Saturday's action

Spencer Webb Arizona
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

These players helped lead the offense to nearly 400 total yards

Bennett Williams Arizona Stare
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

Oregon's defense helped propel the Ducks to victory vs. Arizona

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. ULCA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. North Carolina State

24. Wake Forest 

25. Clemson

The Ducks received 1,411 points in the week 5 poll, up from 1,385 in week 4.

The only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25 was UCLA at No. 20, which defeated Stanford 35-24 on the road in Palo Alto. The Bruins move up four spots from their ranking in week 4. 

Clemson falls from No. 9 all the way to No. 25 after getting upset by North Carolina State, who jumped into the rankings at No. 23.

More from Ducks Digest

Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Arizona

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Noah Sewell DJ James Arizona Tackle
Football

Oregon Holds Steady at No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25

41 seconds ago
Spencer Webb Arizona
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

31 minutes ago
Bennett Williams Arizona Stare
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

1 hour ago
Noah Sewell Arizona
Football

Five Takeaways From No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

2 hours ago
Mario Cristobal Arizona
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona

10 hours ago
Mykael Wright Arizona Hype
Football

No. 3 Oregon Wins 41-19 Clunker vs. Arizona to Open Pac-12 Play

12 hours ago
Bennett Williams Arizona
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No. 3 Oregon Leads Arizona 24-10

14 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Arizona
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Returns from Injury vs. Arizona

15 hours ago