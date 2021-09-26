Oregon Holds Steady at No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25

Tracking the latest movements in the AP Poll.

Following a 41-19 win over Arizona, the Ducks held steady at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 released Sunday.

Here's the full poll.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. ULCA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. North Carolina State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

The Ducks received 1,411 points in the week 5 poll, up from 1,385 in week 4.

The only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25 was UCLA at No. 20, which defeated Stanford 35-24 on the road in Palo Alto. The Bruins move up four spots from their ranking in week 4.

Clemson falls from No. 9 all the way to No. 25 after getting upset by North Carolina State, who jumped into the rankings at No. 23.

