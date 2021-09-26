Oregon Holds Steady at No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25

Following a 41-19 win over Arizona, the Ducks held steady at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 released Sunday.
Here's the full poll.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Oklahoma
7. Cincinnati
8. Arkansas
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Michigan State
18. Fresno State
19. Oklahoma State
20. ULCA
21. Baylor
22. Auburn
23. North Carolina State
24. Wake Forest
25. Clemson
The Ducks received 1,411 points in the week 5 poll, up from 1,385 in week 4.
The only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25 was UCLA at No. 20, which defeated Stanford 35-24 on the road in Palo Alto. The Bruins move up four spots from their ranking in week 4.
Clemson falls from No. 9 all the way to No. 25 after getting upset by North Carolina State, who jumped into the rankings at No. 23.
