Oregon Jumps to No. 15 in AP Poll After Commanding Win Over BYU

The Ducks are on the rise heading into Pac-12 play against Washington State in week three.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday morning the AP Poll released their week 4 rankings and the Ducks saw some positive movement. Oregon moved from No. 25 to No. 15 after their 41-20 win over the previously No. 15 BYU. The Cougars dropped to No. 19.

Find the full poll below.

1. Georgia (3-0)...59 first place votes

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Michigan (3-0)

5. Clemson (3-0)

6. Oklahoma (3-0)

7. USC (3-0)

8. Kentucky (3-0)

9. Oklahoma State (3-0)

10. Arkansas (3-0)

11. Tennessee (3-0)

12. North Carolina State (3-0)

13. Utah (2-1)

14. Penn State (3-0)

15. Oregon (2-1)

16. Ole Miss (3-0)

17. Baylor (2-1)

18. Washington (3-0)

19. BYU (2-1)

20. Florida (2-1)

21. Wake Forest (3-0)

22. Texas (2-1)

23. Texas A&M (2-1)

24. Pittsburgh (2-1)

25. Miami (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State (91), Florida State (85), Appalachian State (77), North Carolina (72), Washington State (62), Cincinnati (52), Oregon State (49), Minnesota (48), Kansas (23), Syracuse (7), LSU (6), Wisconsin (4)

READ MORE: Five takeaways from Oregon's win over BYU

Other Pac-12 teams to make the cut include the USC Trojans at No. 7, the Utah Utes at No. 13, and Washington Huskies at No. 18, who earned a big 39-28 win over previously No. 11 Michigan State Spartans. 

With their first significant win of the season under their belts, Dan Lanning is now tasked with getting Oregon ready for a road trip to Pullman, where the Ducks will face the 3-0 Washington State Cougars in week 4. 

The offense has been efficient and effective the last two games, scoring almost every time the first-team unit touches the ball, and the defense has sharpened their focus on the fundamentals and continues to bring the physicality needed at the line of scrimmage.

READ MORE: What Dan Lanning said after beating BYU

