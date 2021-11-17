Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Utah

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart Ahead for Utah

    The Ducks continue to prepare for their biggest Pac-12 road trip of the season.
    Author:

    Oregon has won three of their last four matchups against the Utes, with the most recent being the 2019 Pac-12 championship game. The Ducks also lost their last road trip to Salt Lake City in 2018 32-25.

    Offense

    Quarterback 

    1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

    2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

    OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

    OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

    Running back

    1. Travis Dye

    Trey Benson (Fr.)

    OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

    OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

    Tight end (F)

    1. Terranc Ferguson (Fr.)

    OR Spencer Webb (So.)

    Cooper Shults (Fr.)

    Tight end (Y)

    1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

    OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

    Wide receiver (Z)

    1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

    OR Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

    Wide receiver (H)

    1. Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

    OR Mycah Pittman (So.)

    Jack Vechi (Jr.)

    Wide receiver (X)

    1. Devon Williams (So.)

    OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

    Isaah Crocker (So.)

    Left tackle

    1. George Moore (Sr.)

    Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

    Left Guard

    1. TJ Bass (Jr.)

    Faoope Laloulu (Fr.)

    Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

    Center

    1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

    Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

    Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

    Right guard 

    1. Ryan Walk (Jr.) 

    Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

    Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

    Right tackle

    1. Steven Jones (So.)

    OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

    Jaylan Jeffers

    Defense

    Defensive Tackle

    1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

    Kristian Williams (RFr.)

    Keanu Williams (Fr.)

    Nose Tackle

    1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

    Jayson Jones (Fr.)

    Keanu Williams (Fr.)

    Defensive end

    1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

    Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

    Louie Cresto/Terrell Tilmon (Fr./Fr.)

    Outside linebacker 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Jordan Happle WSU Cropped
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Utah

    The Ducks continue to prepare for a big road trip to Salt Lake City

    Image from iOS (1)
    Play
    Basketball

    BYU Demolishes No. 12 Oregon in Portland

    Fans didn't have much to cheer for as the Ducks dropped their first game of the season

    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest Playoff Rankings

    Checking in on the latest edition of the playoff rankings as the regular season winds down

    1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

    Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

    Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

    Will linebacker

    1. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

    OR Keith Brown (Fr.)

    Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

    Mike linebacker 

    1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

    Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

    Micah Roth

    Outside linebacker 

    1. Mase Funa (So.)

    DJ Johnson (Jr.)

    Adrian Jackson/Jake Shipley (So./Fr.)

    STAR 

    1. Jamal Hill (So.)

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Cornerback 

    1. Mykael Wright (So.)

    Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

    Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

    Safety 

    1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

    Bryan Addison (So.)

    Safety

    1. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

    Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

    OR Daymon David (Fr.)

    Cornerback 

    1. DJ James (So.)

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

    Special Teams

    Place kicker

    1. Camden Lewis (So.)

    OR Henry Katleman (So.)

    Kickoffs

    1. Kamden Lewis (So.)

    Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

    Punter

    1. Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum (Fr.)

    Kickoff return

    1. Mykael Wright (So.)

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Punt return 

    1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

    OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

    Long snapper

    1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

    Peyton Yanagi (So.)

    OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

    Holder

    1. Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum (Fr.)

    You may also like

    Oregon drops PK Invitational to BYU in Portland

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Jordan Happle WSU Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Utah

    2 minutes ago
    Image from iOS (1)
    Basketball

    BYU Demolishes No. 12 Oregon in Portland

    10 hours ago
    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Football

    Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest Playoff Rankings

    15 hours ago
    oregon-mbb-vs-smu
    Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Week 2 Power Rankings

    17 hours ago
    Oregon Bench SMU
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    22 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Walk off Field WSU
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

    Nov 16, 2021
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Hype Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah

    Nov 16, 2021
    noah-sewell-adrian-jackson-vs-washington-state
    Football

    SI Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Nov 15, 2021