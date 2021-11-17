Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Utah

The Ducks continue to prepare for their biggest Pac-12 road trip of the season.

Oregon has won three of their last four matchups against the Utes, with the most recent being the 2019 Pac-12 championship game. The Ducks also lost their last road trip to Salt Lake City in 2018 32-25.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running back

1. Travis Dye

Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight end (F)

1. Terranc Ferguson (Fr.)

OR Spencer Webb (So.)

Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight end (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Wide receiver (Z)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

OR Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Wide receiver (H)

1. Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

OR Mycah Pittman (So.)

Jack Vechi (Jr.)

Wide receiver (X)

1. Devon Williams (So.)

OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

Isaah Crocker (So.)

Left tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

Left Guard

1. TJ Bass (Jr.)

Faoope Laloulu (Fr.)

Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right tackle

1. Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

Jaylan Jeffers

Defense

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

Kristian Williams (RFr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

Jayson Jones (Fr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive end

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

Louie Cresto/Terrell Tilmon (Fr./Fr.)

Outside linebacker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

Will linebacker

1. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

OR Keith Brown (Fr.)

Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

Mike linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

Micah Roth

Outside linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Adrian Jackson/Jake Shipley (So./Fr.)

STAR

1. Jamal Hill (So.)

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

Bryan Addison (So.)

Safety

1. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

OR Daymon David (Fr.)

Cornerback

1. DJ James (So.)

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Place kicker

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kickoffs

1. Kamden Lewis (So.)

Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kickoff return

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt return

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

