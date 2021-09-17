September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Week 3 Matchup vs. Stony Brook

Oregon continues to roll out their line of uniforms in 2021 that combine some old elements from last year and some new details.
Author:

The Ducks will flash onto the field Saturday when they welcome Stony Brook to Autzen Stadium, as Oregon Football released its uniform combination for week 3.

The Ducks will wear yellow uniforms from head to toe. Some other colors is mixed in though, with silver wings on the helmets and black plating/accents on the jerseys and gloves.

Junior offensive lineman Ryan Walk modeled the uniforms this week, as the release videos and photos were captured in Oregon's weight room. Walk was part of a tremendous effort by the Ducks' offensive line last week against Ohio State in Columbus, paving the way for 269 yards on the ground and not allowing a single sack against one of the more impressive defensive lines in the country. 

Oregon will face Stony Brook on Saturday with a kickoff time of 4:40 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon Football Week 3 Uniforms
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 3 Uniform Combination

Check out the threads the Ducks will wear as they return to Autzen this weekend.

Moliki Matavao Ohio State Cropped
Play
Football

Matavao One of Numerous Freshmen Stepping up on Big Stage

Oregon's 2021 recruiting class made a huge stamp on the win over Ohio State.

Jaramillo1
Play
Football

Dawson Jaramillo Taking Pride in Representing Oregon High School football

Oregon's not viewed as a recruiting hotbed, but locally signed prospects want to prove that notion wrong.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon's next great challenge awaits

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Oregon Football Week 3 Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 3 Uniform Combination

Moliki Matavao Ohio State Cropped
Football

Matavao One of Numerous Freshmen Stepping up on Big Stage

Jaramillo1
Football

Dawson Jaramillo Taking Pride in Representing Oregon High School football

DJ Johnson Ohio State
Football

DJ Johnson's Versatility on Full Display in Win Over Ohio State

cj-verdell-vs-ohio-state
Football

Verdell Bouncing Back With a Vengeance in 2021

Verdell Hutson Endzone
Football

Even After Historic Win, a Great Challenge Lies Ahead For Oregon

franck-kepnang-will-richardson
Basketball

Oregon Releases 2021-2022 Non-Conference Schedule

Rankings Photo
Football

SI Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings