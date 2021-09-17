LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 3 Uniform Combination

Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Week 3 Matchup vs. Stony Brook
The Ducks will flash onto the field Saturday when they welcome Stony Brook to Autzen Stadium, as Oregon Football released its uniform combination for week 3.
The Ducks will wear yellow uniforms from head to toe. Some other colors is mixed in though, with silver wings on the helmets and black plating/accents on the jerseys and gloves.
Junior offensive lineman Ryan Walk modeled the uniforms this week, as the release videos and photos were captured in Oregon's weight room. Walk was part of a tremendous effort by the Ducks' offensive line last week against Ohio State in Columbus, paving the way for 269 yards on the ground and not allowing a single sack against one of the more impressive defensive lines in the country.
Oregon will face Stony Brook on Saturday with a kickoff time of 4:40 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.
Oregon's next great challenge awaits
